War pressures costs: How Lebanon's food prices are holding up

News Bulletin Reports
11-03-2026 | 14:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
War pressures costs: How Lebanon&#39;s food prices are holding up
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
War pressures costs: How Lebanon's food prices are holding up

Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As the war continues and displacement spreads across parts of Lebanon, concerns are rising among consumers about whether the conflict will also drive up the prices of vegetables, fruits, and meat.

Lebanon's markets are naturally affected by the war and by the global rise in energy prices. When shipments arrive at the country's ports or airports, importers face higher costs due to rising international shipping costs. 

The expenses continue to grow once goods are transported to warehouses and then to supermarkets, where retailers must also absorb higher fuel costs to operate private generators amid rising diesel prices. These additional costs are often eventually reflected in higher prices for consumers. 

However, according to the Lebanese Economy and Trade Ministry, the broader market has not yet recorded a significant price increase.

Still, some products have seen noticeable changes. Prices of certain vegetables and fruits have risen, including tomatoes and cabbage by around 10%, potatoes by about 7%, cucumbers by roughly 12%, and bananas by as much as 28%.

The ministry's director general, Mohamad Abou Haidar, said inspection teams discovered that some traders had been stockpiling fruits and vegetables. "By withholding goods from the market, supply became limited while demand remained high, allowing prices to rise. Authorities recorded violations and issued official reports against the traders involved," he added.

Meat prices have also fluctuated. Last week, the price of imported beef increased by around 8%, while the price of locally produced beef rose by about 7%. 

According to officials, the rise was linked to logistical delays that slowed the delivery and distribution of imported meat. Once shipments reached the market and were distributed, prices began to decline, though they have not yet returned to previous levels.

Abou Haidar said authorities will closely monitor prices over the weekend, expecting them to fall further compared with current levels. He also noted that several basic food items, including corn, sugar, and salt, have so far remained stable, with no significant price changes.

As for poultry, William Boutros said prices have remained within a normal range because poultry production is largely local and does not depend heavily on imports. He added that the sector is currently recording one of its highest production levels since 2019.

For now, this is the overall market situation. 

Officials say it remains uncertain how prices could evolve in the coming days, particularly as the effects of rising global energy costs continue to reach local markets.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

War

Costs

Lebanon

Food

Prices

Israel strengthens northern front as ground offensive in Lebanon looms — the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-09

Germany 'concerned' as Mideast war drives up energy prices: Merz

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-03-10

Lebanon's fuel prices rise

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-03-06

Lebanon's fuel prices rise

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-03-03

Lebanon's fuel prices surge

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Israel strengthens northern front as ground offensive in Lebanon looms — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-10

Lebanon awaits Israel's response: Is a ceasefire plan on the table?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-09

Beirut hotels respond to security threats, review guest reservations: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-09

Diplomacy meets escalation: Israel maintains pressure on Lebanon amid Iran war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29

‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom

LBCI
World News
2026-02-04

Putin tells Xi Moscow-Beijing alliance 'stabilising' for world

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:47

MEA says flights operating normally

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-10

UAE's Ruwais refinery shut as 'precaution' after drone attack in area: Source to AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More