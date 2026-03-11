Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As the war continues and displacement spreads across parts of Lebanon, concerns are rising among consumers about whether the conflict will also drive up the prices of vegetables, fruits, and meat.



Lebanon's markets are naturally affected by the war and by the global rise in energy prices. When shipments arrive at the country's ports or airports, importers face higher costs due to rising international shipping costs.



The expenses continue to grow once goods are transported to warehouses and then to supermarkets, where retailers must also absorb higher fuel costs to operate private generators amid rising diesel prices. These additional costs are often eventually reflected in higher prices for consumers.



However, according to the Lebanese Economy and Trade Ministry, the broader market has not yet recorded a significant price increase.



Still, some products have seen noticeable changes. Prices of certain vegetables and fruits have risen, including tomatoes and cabbage by around 10%, potatoes by about 7%, cucumbers by roughly 12%, and bananas by as much as 28%.



The ministry's director general, Mohamad Abou Haidar, said inspection teams discovered that some traders had been stockpiling fruits and vegetables. "By withholding goods from the market, supply became limited while demand remained high, allowing prices to rise. Authorities recorded violations and issued official reports against the traders involved," he added.



Meat prices have also fluctuated. Last week, the price of imported beef increased by around 8%, while the price of locally produced beef rose by about 7%.



According to officials, the rise was linked to logistical delays that slowed the delivery and distribution of imported meat. Once shipments reached the market and were distributed, prices began to decline, though they have not yet returned to previous levels.



Abou Haidar said authorities will closely monitor prices over the weekend, expecting them to fall further compared with current levels. He also noted that several basic food items, including corn, sugar, and salt, have so far remained stable, with no significant price changes.



As for poultry, William Boutros said prices have remained within a normal range because poultry production is largely local and does not depend heavily on imports. He added that the sector is currently recording one of its highest production levels since 2019.



For now, this is the overall market situation.



Officials say it remains uncertain how prices could evolve in the coming days, particularly as the effects of rising global energy costs continue to reach local markets.