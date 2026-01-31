Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert

World News
31-01-2026 | 05:03
High views
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert

Iranian army chief Amir Hatami on Saturday warned the United States and Israel against an attack, saying his country's forces were on high alert after Washington's heavy military deployments in the Gulf.

"If the enemy makes a mistake, without a doubt it will endanger its own security, the security of the region, and the security of the Zionist regime," said Hatami, according to the official IRNA news agency, noting that Iran's armed forces were "at full defensive and military readiness.”

AFP

 

