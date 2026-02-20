News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
13
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
13
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel army says on 'defensive alert' regarding Iran but no change to public guidelines
Middle East News
20-02-2026 | 10:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel army says on 'defensive alert' regarding Iran but no change to public guidelines
The Israeli army said it was on "defensive alert" as the United States threatens potential military action against Iran, but insisted there were no changes in its guidelines for the public.
"We are closely monitoring regional developments and are aware of the public discourse concerning Iran. The (Israeli military) is on defensive alert," army spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a video statement published Friday.
"Our eyes are wide open in all directions, and our finger is more than ever on the trigger in response to any change in the operational reality," he added, but emphasized, "there is no change in the instructions."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Iran
United States
Next
Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue
Iran says draft nuclear plan to be ready in 'next two, three days'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-01-31
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
World News
2026-01-31
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
0
Middle East News
2026-01-10
Iran's army vows to protect public property as Tehran seeks to quell growing unrest
Middle East News
2026-01-10
Iran's army vows to protect public property as Tehran seeks to quell growing unrest
0
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Israel calls on EU to label Iran's Revolutionary Guards 'terrorist organisation'
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Israel calls on EU to label Iran's Revolutionary Guards 'terrorist organisation'
0
Middle East News
2026-01-05
Iran judiciary chief says 'no leniency' towards 'rioters'
Middle East News
2026-01-05
Iran judiciary chief says 'no leniency' towards 'rioters'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:29
Hamas says open to Gaza peacekeeping force, but rejects interference in 'internal affairs'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:29
Hamas says open to Gaza peacekeeping force, but rejects interference in 'internal affairs'
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Trump’s Board of Peace raises $17 billion for Gaza reconstruction: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Trump’s Board of Peace raises $17 billion for Gaza reconstruction: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue
0
Middle East News
08:59
Iran says draft nuclear plan to be ready in 'next two, three days'
Middle East News
08:59
Iran says draft nuclear plan to be ready in 'next two, three days'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-16
Salary increase for government workers contingent on parliament’s green light, says Morcos
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-16
Salary increase for government workers contingent on parliament’s green light, says Morcos
0
World News
2025-11-12
Turkey says 20 troops killed in Georgia plane crash
World News
2025-11-12
Turkey says 20 troops killed in Georgia plane crash
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-02
US-Lebanon military engagement aims to reinforce regional stability
Lebanon News
2026-02-02
US-Lebanon military engagement aims to reinforce regional stability
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:39
Salam calls for applying Article 95 in full, reforming Lebanon’s sectarian system
Lebanon News
03:39
Salam calls for applying Article 95 in full, reforming Lebanon’s sectarian system
2
Lebanon News
09:41
Israeli army targets Hamas facility in Ain al-Hilweh
Lebanon News
09:41
Israeli army targets Hamas facility in Ain al-Hilweh
3
Middle East News
08:59
Iran says draft nuclear plan to be ready in 'next two, three days'
Middle East News
08:59
Iran says draft nuclear plan to be ready in 'next two, three days'
4
Lebanon Economy
03:05
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:05
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
5
Lebanon News
05:19
Lebanon's Finance Minister sets June 2026 deadline for settlement of tax penalties
Lebanon News
05:19
Lebanon's Finance Minister sets June 2026 deadline for settlement of tax penalties
6
World News
10:18
Trump says 'considering' limited military strike on Iran
World News
10:18
Trump says 'considering' limited military strike on Iran
7
Lebanon News
03:30
LF leader Geagea renominates Sethrida Geagea and Joseph Ishac for Bsharri in 2026 parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
03:30
LF leader Geagea renominates Sethrida Geagea and Joseph Ishac for Bsharri in 2026 parliamentary elections
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More