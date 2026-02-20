Israel army says on 'defensive alert' regarding Iran but no change to public guidelines

20-02-2026 | 10:36
Israel army says on &#39;defensive alert&#39; regarding Iran but no change to public guidelines
Israel army says on 'defensive alert' regarding Iran but no change to public guidelines

The Israeli army said it was on "defensive alert" as the United States threatens potential military action against Iran, but insisted there were no changes in its guidelines for the public.

"We are closely monitoring regional developments and are aware of the public discourse concerning Iran. The (Israeli military) is on defensive alert," army spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a video statement published Friday.

"Our eyes are wide open in all directions, and our finger is more than ever on the trigger in response to any change in the operational reality," he added, but emphasized, "there is no change in the instructions."

AFP

