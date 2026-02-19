Lebanon’s State Security uncovers $500,000 port fee evasion at Tripoli port

Lebanon’s State Security agency announced that it has uncovered port fee evasion by several maritime agencies operating at the Port of Tripoli, with unpaid dues dating back to 2010 and estimated at around $500,000.

In a statement, the agency said that after receiving detailed information about the violations, the Beirut Port office of State Security launched a judicial investigation. One employee from the Tripoli Port administration, along with the owners and agents of 18 companies, were questioned.

The investigation found deliberate evasion of port fees by a number of companies, as well as administrative negligence by some port employees who failed to follow up on the collection of the outstanding dues.

State Security said the employee remains under investigation. Owners of 16 maritime companies were required to settle outstanding invoices totaling $150,000 and LBP 75 million. They were granted financial clearance after payment and released on residence bonds.

The statement added that an additional $300,000 remains in the process of being collected.

The investigation has been concluded, and the file has been referred to the competent judiciary to complete the necessary legal procedures and recover the remaining funds.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

State Security

Fee

Evasion

Port of Tripoli

