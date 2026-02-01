Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran amid diplomatic uncertainty—the details

01-02-2026 | 13:00
Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran amid diplomatic uncertainty—the details
Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran amid diplomatic uncertainty—the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israeli officials describe U.S. President Donald Trump’s policy toward Iran as “defensive diplomacy,” combining military pressure with diplomacy in hopes of reaching an agreement.

Tel Aviv is skeptical that such an agreement will be reached and estimates that, if it occurs, it will likely exclude ballistic missile issues, leaving the security situation tense.

Chief of Staff Major General Eyal Zamir, who has ordered the army to maintain maximum readiness, said after a situation assessment session that a U.S. strike could occur within two weeks to two months. 

Zamir held intensive consultations with U.S. officials, requesting that Israel be warned in advance of any imminent attack on Iran.

According to a security official familiar with the talks, contradictions in statements about a possible deal reflect divisions within Iran’s leadership between Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who opposes negotiations, and other officials who support them.

Amid these conflicting expectations, Israel has once again focused attention on its northern front.

The comments came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held his weekly cabinet session, against the backdrop of protests by northern residents who have not been able to return to their homes. Netanyahu pledged to restore the north, including Qiryat Shemona.

Israel is taking Iranian warnings and continued threats from President Trump toward Iran with utmost seriousness.

