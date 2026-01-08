Political friction: Lebanon navigates arms issue amid divisions—The details

News Bulletin Reports
08-01-2026 | 12:49
High views
4min
Political friction: Lebanon navigates arms issue amid divisions—The details

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

Lebanon's government carefully weighed every word delivered by Information Minister Paul Morcos at the close of a Cabinet session that included a briefing by Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal on the latest report on the army's plan south of the Litani River.

The government did not announce the launch of a second phase of the plan. 

Instead, it said the February Cabinet session would feature an evaluative presentation by the army command outlining the requirements for implementing a phase north of the Litani and estimates for a possible timeframe. Haykal made clear he would not accept being bound by a fixed deadline.

During the session, the Lebanese Forces and Kataeb parties called for completing the arms consolidation plan within a deadline ending March 31, arguing that illegal weapons hinder Lebanon's progress and its ability to adapt to regional changes, and noting that all militias surrendered their arms after the civil war under the Taif Agreement. Finance Minister Yassine Jaber responded that the decision at the time was political and that its implementation took a long time.

President Joseph Aoun objected to imposing deadlines on the army, recalling the time required to deploy troops south of the Litani after the ceasefire. 

In its statement, the army highlighted progress south of the river while noting the need to complete logistical work in the area of operations. Asked about the delay in preparing a plan for the second phase, Haykal said the army had been focused on completing the first phase due to its complexity and challenges.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reiterated during the meeting that the Taif Agreement stipulates the handover of all militia weapons.

In the end, the Cabinet adopted a decision calling on the army command to prepare a plan for the area north of the Litani, in wording that satisfied a majority of ministers. The decision was opposed by ministers Tamara Zein, Rakan Nassereddine, and Mohammad Haidar, who objected to the language of the statement rather than the army's performance.

The dissenting ministers argued, first, that it was not possible to move to a second phase while the Israeli occupation continues to impede completion of the first. Second, they said the army needs additional workforce and equipment, with Haykal noting that assistance promised more than a year ago has yet to materialize. They also reiterated their rejection of a plan approved at a September 5 session, which they had walked out of.

Despite the differences, the government held together, underscored by a unified stance from Lebanon's three top offices, which issued statements backing the army. Political sources said the state remains determined to consolidate its authority over arms, stressing that international support for Lebanon will be crucial. 

Attention is now turning to the expected visits of Arab and foreign envoys to Beirut next week, which are expected to shape the timing and date of a conference to support the Lebanese Army.

Disarmament dispute: Israel rejects Lebanon's assessment of Hezbollah disarmament south of Litani
Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

