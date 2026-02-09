Netanyahu-Trump talks near: Israel expands Lebanon attacks while seeking US green light on Iran

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel has shown little hesitation in demonstrating its ability to reach any point and target it chooses inside Lebanon, as tensions continue to rise along the border.



In that context, Israel described the abduction of a senior official from the Islamic Group in the Hasbaya area, identified as Atwi Atwi, from his home in the village of Habbariyeh as a necessary step. Israeli officials framed the operation as falling under the terms of the ceasefire agreement and as part of efforts to maintain Israel's deterrence, not only in Lebanon but across multiple fronts.



Israeli intelligence officials, according to reports cited in Israel, argued that detaining Lebanese individuals and interrogating them remains important to obtain new information.



Separately, Israel said it has opened an investigation into the killing of three Lebanese civilians during an operation in the village of Yanouh. The strike targeted a Hezbollah member and was carried out earlier in the day, according to Israeli accounts.



The field developments coincided with reports of a newly formed Israeli military unit, referred to as the "Defense Unit," operating within the 91st Brigade. The unit's stated mission includes crossing into Lebanese territory under the pretext of border defense and northern security.



Amid growing speculation that any potential U.S. strike on Iran could trigger repercussions on the Lebanese front, Israel has stepped up its operations inside Lebanon. Analysts said the goal appears to be to weaken Hezbollah and isolate it by reducing its targets and limiting its operational options.



The escalation comes ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday. Israeli media have continued to circulate intelligence reports focused on Iranian ballistic missiles and what has been described as an underground "missile city."



Israel is believed to be seeking U.S. assurances that would allow it to strike Iran in the timing and manner it considers appropriate.



However, Israeli security and political officials have been divided over the prospect of such an attack.



Reports said some officials have advised Netanyahu against rushing into an agreement with Trump on military action, amid concerns that Israel's home front may not be sufficiently protected and that air defense systems may not be capable of fully countering a large-scale Iranian missile response.