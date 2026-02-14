On Rafic Hariri assassination anniversary, Saad Hariri reasserts political course, signals election readiness

14-02-2026 | 06:41
On Rafic Hariri assassination anniversary, Saad Hariri reasserts political course, signals election readiness
On Rafic Hariri assassination anniversary, Saad Hariri reasserts political course, signals election readiness

Marking 21 years since the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, his son Saad Hariri visited the tomb, recited prayers and acknowledged supporters who had gathered to commemorate the occasion.

Speaking to supporters in Martyrs’ Square, Hariri said that despite years of rumors, pressure and intimidation, his supporters remain steadfast, declaring that they are “the majority because we and the truth are the majority.” 

He said the late prime minister lives on through his followers, who continue to uphold his political path and values.

Hariri sought to reassure supporters about Lebanon’s future, saying that “tomorrow will be better,” adding that light is visible at the end of the tunnel and describing the current phase as “the last stretch” of hardship.

He described politics, as practiced by the Future Movement, as an act of loyalty and defense of Lebanon’s dignity, sovereignty and the rights of all citizens across the country, from the north and the Bekaa to the south, the mountains and all neighborhoods of Beirut and its suburbs.

Hariri said his political movement knows when to wait and when to assume responsibility, adding that what he described as “national Harirism” may step back or take a pause but will neither break nor disappear. He also stressed that his movement does not buy positions or stances in politics.

Calling for a “normal country” after years of wars and divisions, Hariri said Lebanese have the right to live under one constitution, one army and one weapon, stressing that “Lebanon is one and will remain one.” He offered a special greeting to Tripoli, acknowledging collective responsibility for the city’s hardships.

Hariri said Lebanon should seek the best possible relations with all Arab countries, starting with what he described as a new and free Syria that has emerged from repression and violence.

He said the Future Movement would be the voice of its supporters in national milestones, foremost among them parliamentary elections. “Tell me when the elections are,” he said, “and I will tell you what the Future Movement will do,” pledging that when elections are held, their voices will be heard and counted.

