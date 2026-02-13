Lebanon's President on Friday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri ahead of the 21st anniversary of his assassination, calling him a leader who devoted his life to building the state and rebuilding the country.



President Joseph Aoun said Lebanon "misses today a man who dedicated his life to the project of the state, to the reconstruction of Lebanon, and to strengthening its Arab and international standing."



In a statement marking the anniversary, Aoun said Hariri believed in "Lebanon as a state of institutions," in coexistence, and in the idea that true national recovery begins with investment in people, education, and the economy.



He described Hariri's assassination as a turning point in Lebanon's modern history and "a message that building a state requires great sacrifices."



Aoun said honoring Hariri's legacy means renewing Lebanon's commitment to establishing a strong and just state governed by law, preserving national unity, and putting Lebanon's interests above all else.



"May God have mercy on the martyred President Rafic Hariri, and protect Lebanon and its people," he added.