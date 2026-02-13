News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's President pays tribute to Rafic Hariri ahead of assassination anniversary
Lebanon News
13-02-2026 | 02:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's President pays tribute to Rafic Hariri ahead of assassination anniversary
Lebanon's President on Friday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri ahead of the 21st anniversary of his assassination, calling him a leader who devoted his life to building the state and rebuilding the country.
President Joseph Aoun said Lebanon "misses today a man who dedicated his life to the project of the state, to the reconstruction of Lebanon, and to strengthening its Arab and international standing."
In a statement marking the anniversary, Aoun said Hariri believed in "Lebanon as a state of institutions," in coexistence, and in the idea that true national recovery begins with investment in people, education, and the economy.
He described Hariri's assassination as a turning point in Lebanon's modern history and "a message that building a state requires great sacrifices."
Aoun said honoring Hariri's legacy means renewing Lebanon's commitment to establishing a strong and just state governed by law, preserving national unity, and putting Lebanon's interests above all else.
"May God have mercy on the martyred President Rafic Hariri, and protect Lebanon and its people," he added.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
President
Joseph Aoun
Tribute
Rafic Hariri
Assassination
Anniversary
Next
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Beirut port disaster remains unsolved five years after deadly blast
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-22
PM Nawaf Salam pays tribute to late President René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination
Lebanon News
2025-11-22
PM Nawaf Salam pays tribute to late President René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-22
President Aoun pays tribute to René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination
Lebanon News
2025-11-22
President Aoun pays tribute to René Moawad on 36th anniversary of assassination
0
World News
2025-11-28
German president pays tribute to victims in Guernica, razed by Nazis
World News
2025-11-28
German president pays tribute to victims in Guernica, razed by Nazis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-10
Israel cites Iran-linked threats in Syria and Lebanon ahead of Netanyahu's Washington visit
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-10
Israel cites Iran-linked threats in Syria and Lebanon ahead of Netanyahu's Washington visit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:28
Future Movement media coordinator to LBCI: The party will embrace any decision Saad Hariri makes on Saturday
Lebanon News
05:28
Future Movement media coordinator to LBCI: The party will embrace any decision Saad Hariri makes on Saturday
0
Lebanon News
04:52
Lebanon's Interior Ministry urges citizens to run in 2026 parliamentary elections—Video
Lebanon News
04:52
Lebanon's Interior Ministry urges citizens to run in 2026 parliamentary elections—Video
0
Lebanon News
04:18
Lebanese PM calls for the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons
Lebanon News
04:18
Lebanese PM calls for the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons
0
Lebanon Economy
02:48
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:48
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-28
Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israel’s construction of two concrete walls inside Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
2025-11-28
Lebanon files complaint to UN Security Council over Israel’s construction of two concrete walls inside Lebanese territory
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-11
US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-02-11
US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-10
Naim Qassem says Hezbollah preparing for parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
2026-02-10
Naim Qassem says Hezbollah preparing for parliamentary elections
0
Middle East News
2025-12-24
Netanyahu: Israel to spend $110 billion to develop independent arms industry in next decade
Middle East News
2025-12-24
Netanyahu: Israel to spend $110 billion to develop independent arms industry in next decade
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Beirut port disaster remains unsolved five years after deadly blast
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Beirut port disaster remains unsolved five years after deadly blast
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Netanyahu fails to sway Trump as Israel conducts major drills amid US‑Iran uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Netanyahu fails to sway Trump as Israel conducts major drills amid US‑Iran uncertainty
3
Lebanon Economy
02:48
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:48
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Trapped between aid and reality: Tripoli residents flee collapsing homes, face unaffordable rents
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Trapped between aid and reality: Tripoli residents flee collapsing homes, face unaffordable rents
5
Middle East News
05:53
Syria defence ministry says army has taken control of Al-Tanf base after US pullout
Middle East News
05:53
Syria defence ministry says army has taken control of Al-Tanf base after US pullout
6
World News
06:33
India clears proposal to buy French Rafale jets: Defence ministry
World News
06:33
India clears proposal to buy French Rafale jets: Defence ministry
7
World News
12:31
Safety body urges EU airlines to avoid Iran airspace until March 31
World News
12:31
Safety body urges EU airlines to avoid Iran airspace until March 31
8
World News
07:08
North Korea's Kim positioning daughter as successor, Seoul spy agency briefing says
World News
07:08
North Korea's Kim positioning daughter as successor, Seoul spy agency briefing says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More