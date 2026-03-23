Israel expands ground operations in South Lebanon, deepens buffer zone strategy

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel's military has intensified its ground operations in South Lebanon, deploying additional divisions in an effort to expand a buffer zone reaching between seven and nine kilometers from the border.



With the entry of the 162nd Division into South Lebanon, the Israeli army is seeking to push beyond front-line positions toward what it describes as a "second line of contact," consolidating control deeper into Lebanese territory.



The operation includes the deployment of armored units, artillery, and infantry, alongside advanced capabilities such as heavy drones and ground-mission remote-controlled robotic systems.



The 162nd Division is joined by other formations, including the Hasmonean Brigade, which is entering Lebanese territory for the first time. The overall objective is to separate the Radwan Force from towns along Israel's northern border.



Israeli military activity spans multiple sectors.



In the western sector, the 146th Division primarily conducts defensive operations. In the central sector, the 36th Division is leading offensive operations.



In the eastern sector, the 91st Division is providing support for military activity in areas opposite Metula, Misgav Am, and Manara. The 162nd Division supports efforts to deepen operations toward the second line.



According to military objectives, these units are working to detect and destroy Hezbollah weapons, target Radwan fighters, and dismantle infrastructure used by the group. This includes, according to Israeli assessments, infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese state that Hezbollah allegedly uses as supply routes.



Estimates suggest the operations could continue for several weeks. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called on the military to push beyond the second line of contact and advance further into Lebanese territory.



As Israel escalates its operations in Lebanon, it is also preparing for a potential escalation in its conflict with Iran. While awaiting developments regarding possible U.S.-Iran negotiations, Israel's air force is reportedly preparing for joint operations with the United States Army if diplomacy fails, including scenarios involving the Strait of Hormuz.



Meanwhile, exchanges of fire continue between Israel and Iran on one front and between Israel and Hezbollah on another, as millions of Israelis spend extended hours in shelters amid ongoing attacks.