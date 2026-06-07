Patriarch Al-Rahi hopes ongoing negotiations lead to stability, says war cannot build peace

Lebanon News
07-06-2026 | 06:29
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Patriarch Al-Rahi hopes ongoing negotiations lead to stability, says war cannot build peace
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Patriarch Al-Rahi hopes ongoing negotiations lead to stability, says war cannot build peace

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi stressed that war does not create peace, build nations, or secure the future, saying that wise leadership, responsible decision-making, and a genuine commitment to fair and lasting solutions are what pave the way for stability, security, and prosperity.

Al-Rahi expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations would produce tangible results leading to stability.

“We hope the language of wisdom will prevail over the language of escalation, because people can no longer endure more suffering,” he said.

Al-Rahi described the consecration as a declaration of hope that, despite the hardships facing the region, it has not been abandoned to its fate. He said it reflects a continuing journey of faith, trust, and renewal.

He added that the act of consecration is a call for the peoples of the region to renew their hope, for nations to reclaim their mission, and for individuals to remain confident that God remains present in their history and amid their suffering.

The patriarch said the consecration of Lebanon and the Middle East to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary reaffirms that the country and the region still hold a place in God's heart and continue to carry a mission that must be preserved and fulfilled.

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