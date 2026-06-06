Jordan condemns Israeli strike on Lebanese Army patrol in Khardali, calls for ceasefire enforcement

The Kingdom of Jordan condemned the Israeli attack that targeted a Lebanese Army patrol on the Khardali–Nabatieh road, which resulted in the killing of two officers and a soldier, describing it as a blatant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, and stability, and a clear breach of international law.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates stressed the urgent need to immediately halt Israeli attacks on Lebanon, consolidate the ceasefire agreement, and fully implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 in all its provisions.



Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fuad Al Majali reaffirmed Jordan’s full support for Lebanon, its security, stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens, as well as support for Lebanese government efforts to assert state authority over all Lebanese territory, strengthen national institutions, and limit weapons to the state.



He also extended condolences to the Lebanese government, people, and the families of those killed.