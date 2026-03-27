Lebanon’s south sees increased clashes as Israeli ground incursions push deeper

News Bulletin Reports
27-03-2026 | 14:05
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Lebanon’s south sees increased clashes as Israeli ground incursions push deeper
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Lebanon’s south sees increased clashes as Israeli ground incursions push deeper

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

On the 25th day of the war, Israeli ground incursions have been expanding southward at an accelerated pace in recent days, according to military observers.

Information indicates that advances along some axes have reached a depth of six to eight kilometers, in some cases moving beyond towns classified in military terms as part of the first line of defense.

In the western sector, Israeli forces moved past the town of Naqoura from the west and reached Biyyadah, which is considered part of the second line of villages. 

They also advanced into Aita al-Shaab, a border town, toward Qouzah and Beit Lif, as well as the outskirts of Debel, all part of the second line, where clashes are most intense, particularly near Birkat Debel. 

Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli soldiers, military vehicles, and tanks there with drones and guided missiles, according to one of its statements. In response, the Lebanese army stationed at the Kafra checkpoint near Beit Lif is preparing to reposition.

In the central sector, Israeli forces remain positioned in first-line villages, notably Yaroun, Maroun el-Ras, and Aitaroun, where heavy clashes are ongoing. So far, no advance has been recorded toward second-line towns such as Ainata and Bint Jbeil.

In the eastern sector, Israeli forces seized Odaisseh in the early days of the war and moved beyond Markaba and Taybeh, reaching Deir Seryan and Qantara, second-line villages that lead down to the strategic Wadi al-Hujeir. 

Clashes continue there, with Hezbollah announcing it targeted several tanks. Fighting is also ongoing on the northern outskirts of Khiam, where advancing Israeli forces remain engaged. 

Israeli troops are deployed in Kfarchouba, a high-ground area overlooking eastern axes of advance in southern Lebanon, which the Israeli army is using as a fire base to support its advancing units.

Military sources expect clashes to intensify after the second line is breached, particularly since first-line villages did not allow Hezbollah to establish fixed defensive positions. Instead, it relied on attrition tactics using anti-tank missiles, FPV drones, and artillery. 

Observers also note a shift in tactics, with the increasing use of improvised explosive devices, particularly in Deir Seryan and Qantara. Such methods are typically employed along routes taken by advancing forces to strike them as they move toward key strategic positions.

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