Lebanon's army, security forces intensify operations as displacement pressures mount

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



When Israel forced Lebanese citizens to flee from the south, Beirut’s southern suburbs, and the Bekaa region, its objective was not purely military.



Israel is fully aware of Lebanon’s internal situation. It understands the political divisions linked to Hezbollah and recognizes the country’s demographic makeup, meaning it knows that such large-scale displacement could ignite a serious crisis.



It knows what it wants. But do Lebanon’s state institutions and citizens know how to protect themselves from internal conflict?



From the start of the war, it was clear that security was a top priority for the Lebanese army. At the time, however, the army lacked the capabilities to keep pace with the challenges posed by mass displacement from the south to the north.



As the war progressed, a decision was made. The army deployed around 1,000 soldiers and officers from the south, positioning them around shelters.



In Beirut and some of its suburbs, the army is carrying out security patrols and setting up temporary checkpoints, with the aim of preventing any security breakdown.



The army is not the only security agency deployed across the capital, cities, and towns. Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces and other agencies are also on the ground, tasked with maintaining order inside shelters and at their immediate entrances.



This raises a key question: Is coordination between the different agencies sufficient to keep the situation under control?



The Interior Ministry says security measures are in place and have been reinforced by both the Internal Security Forces and the army, which intervene quickly when incidents or clashes occur.



So far, security stability remains under control. The main bet is not only on the security agencies, but also on careful management of this issue to avoid any repercussions that could threaten Lebanon’s internal stability, and that Israel could exploit.