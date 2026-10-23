Dahr al-Baidar explosives case sparks Cabinet dispute over Judicial Council referral

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The referral of the Dahr al-Baidar explosives case to the Judicial Council appears to go beyond simply pursuing the investigation. Informed sources said the wording of the referral drafted by Justice Minister Adel Nassar suggests that Hezbollah as a whole is being referred to the Judicial Council.



During a Cabinet session, Minister Mohammad Haidar, who is aligned with Hezbollah, objected to the referral, describing it as politically motivated.



President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam did not object to the substance of the referral but raised concerns about its timing, citing the need to follow up on the investigation.



This led to a heated exchange with Lebanese Forces ministers and the justice minister.



Sources supporting the referral said the case concerns the seizure of 800 kilograms of C-4 and TNT explosives in the Dahr al-Baidar area. They said Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah acknowledged that the explosives belonged to the group, making it responsible for the incident and subject to prosecution.



The sources added that the use of these explosives, regardless of their intended target, threatens Lebanon's security. If used domestically, they would endanger public safety, while their use against Israel would also pose a security threat because of the potential Israeli response.



According to the sources, Thursday's Cabinet session did not mark the end of the matter. The justice minister remains determined to raise the referral to the Judicial Council again when he considers the circumstances and available information appropriate.