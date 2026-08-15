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President Aoun condemns Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, cites violations of agreement
Lebanon News
15-08-2026 | 06:41
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President Aoun condemns Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, cites violations of agreement
President Joseph Aoun condemned Israel’s ongoing attacks on southern Lebanon, particularly in Nabatieh, and its repeated violations of the framework agreement, the military coordination group’s work and international laws protecting civilians.
He said the attacks resulted in the killing of an entire family in the town of Ansar.
Aoun said the violations send a clear message about the negotiations and U.S. efforts to implement the agreement.
Lebanon News
condemns
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