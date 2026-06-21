News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
LBCI sources: Lebanon file at Switzerland talks to focus on ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal left to Washington negotiations
Lebanon News
21-06-2026 | 05:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
LBCI sources: Lebanon file at Switzerland talks to focus on ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal left to Washington negotiations
Sources following the negotiations told LBCI that discussions on Lebanon during the talks in Switzerland will focus on consolidating the ceasefire, while other issues — particularly Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory — can only be resolved through the Lebanon-Israel negotiations scheduled to take place in Washington.
The sources added that Lebanon could benefit from U.S. pressure on Israel to reach a declaration of intent and a trilateral understanding during the next round of talks, setting out a framework for resolving the outstanding issues between Lebanon and Israel.
Lebanon News
sources:
Lebanon
Switzerland
talks
focus
ceasefire,
Israeli
withdrawal
Washington
negotiations
Next
Iran says can't enter final US deal talks without end to Lebanon war
Iran says Lebanon conflict 'main topic' in US talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-21
LBCI sources: US meeting to focus on ceasefire extension, timing of Lebanon-Israel talks
Lebanon News
2026-04-21
LBCI sources: US meeting to focus on ceasefire extension, timing of Lebanon-Israel talks
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-08
Washington sources to LBCI: Ceasefire implementation depends on Hezbollah withdrawal south of Litani
Lebanon News
2026-06-08
Washington sources to LBCI: Ceasefire implementation depends on Hezbollah withdrawal south of Litani
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-21
US Ambassador to Lebanon to join Lebanon-Israel talks in Washington: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-21
US Ambassador to Lebanon to join Lebanon-Israel talks in Washington: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-03
Lebanon-Israel talks in Washington conclude with focus on ceasefire, set to resume June 22
Lebanon News
2026-06-03
Lebanon-Israel talks in Washington conclude with focus on ceasefire, set to resume June 22
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:40
Iran's Tasnim news agency says Hormuz will not reopen until Lebanon ceasefire holds, oil waivers issued
Middle East News
07:40
Iran's Tasnim news agency says Hormuz will not reopen until Lebanon ceasefire holds, oil waivers issued
0
Middle East News
07:33
Iran holds meeting with US, Qatar on Lebanon, frozen funds: State media
Middle East News
07:33
Iran holds meeting with US, Qatar on Lebanon, frozen funds: State media
0
Middle East News
07:02
Israel says no restriction on troops 'eliminating threats' in Lebanon
Middle East News
07:02
Israel says no restriction on troops 'eliminating threats' in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:17
Iran says can't enter final US deal talks without end to Lebanon war
Lebanon News
06:17
Iran says can't enter final US deal talks without end to Lebanon war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-03-09
Explosions heard across Doha, sirens sound in Bahrain: AFP
Middle East News
2026-03-09
Explosions heard across Doha, sirens sound in Bahrain: AFP
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-19
New details emerge as Riad Salameh questioned in multi-million dollar probe
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-19
New details emerge as Riad Salameh questioned in multi-million dollar probe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-25
Netanyahu: Israeli forces expanding “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-03-25
Netanyahu: Israeli forces expanding “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-27
Israel's Adraee issues evacuation warning for Tyre and surrounding areas
Lebanon News
2026-05-27
Israel's Adraee issues evacuation warning for Tyre and surrounding areas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:59
Israeli media claims operational control of key southern Lebanon hill amid ongoing tensions
Lebanon News
13:59
Israeli media claims operational control of key southern Lebanon hill amid ongoing tensions
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon’s ‘ceasefire’ collapses within minutes as violence surges and diplomacy falters ahead of US talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon’s ‘ceasefire’ collapses within minutes as violence surges and diplomacy falters ahead of US talks
3
Lebanon News
10:56
Israeli Channel 12: Israeli army halts fire in Lebanon but remains in captured areas
Lebanon News
10:56
Israeli Channel 12: Israeli army halts fire in Lebanon but remains in captured areas
4
Lebanon News
10:06
Vance urges peace in Lebanon, highlights Trump administration regional push
Lebanon News
10:06
Vance urges peace in Lebanon, highlights Trump administration regional push
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Fraudulent trading firms exploit Lebanese investors amid rising losses
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Fraudulent trading firms exploit Lebanese investors amid rising losses
6
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon says war toll tops 4,000 after 83 killed Friday
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon says war toll tops 4,000 after 83 killed Friday
7
Lebanon News
12:59
Hezbollah says Israel bears 'full responsibility' for truce violations
Lebanon News
12:59
Hezbollah says Israel bears 'full responsibility' for truce violations
8
Middle East News
09:25
Iran says Hormuz Strait closed over Israel attacks on Lebanon
Middle East News
09:25
Iran says Hormuz Strait closed over Israel attacks on Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More