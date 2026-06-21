LBCI sources: Lebanon file at Switzerland talks to focus on ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal left to Washington negotiations

Sources following the negotiations told LBCI that discussions on Lebanon during the talks in Switzerland will focus on consolidating the ceasefire, while other issues — particularly Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory — can only be resolved through the Lebanon-Israel negotiations scheduled to take place in Washington.



The sources added that Lebanon could benefit from U.S. pressure on Israel to reach a declaration of intent and a trilateral understanding during the next round of talks, setting out a framework for resolving the outstanding issues between Lebanon and Israel.