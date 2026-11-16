No official post-UNIFIL plan yet: US envoy Waltz concludes Lebanon talks

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz concluded his talks in Lebanon without presenting an official proposal or a clear vision for the post-UNIFIL phase, saying his objective was to listen to Lebanese positions and assess the situation on the ground firsthand.



His meetings at several official institutions focused on the framework agreement, mechanisms to verify its implementation, a timetable for the withdrawal of Israeli forces, placing weapons under state control, and arrangements for the period following UNIFIL's departure.



According to sources, the atmosphere surrounding the talks was positive, with signs of greater American understanding of Lebanon's demands. France and several Arab countries reportedly played a role in persuading Washington that no security vacuum should be allowed to emerge, at least for the time being.



The discussions are aimed at reaching an agreement that could be endorsed through a U.N. Security Council resolution by the end of the year. Coordination between Washington and Paris is ongoing, with France tasked with drafting the proposed resolution.



Despite the absence of an official proposal, LBCI has learned that work is underway on a new formula for a multinational force based on Resolution 1701, with amendments and updates, while also incorporating elements of the trilateral framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel.



During his meetings with Lebanon's three top leaders, Waltz heard repeated assurances of their commitment to Resolution 1701, support for the Lebanese army and opposition to leaving South Lebanon without an international force.



The absence of a meeting between Waltz and Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal was viewed by some as a possible sign of Washington's displeasure with Haykal's recent statement that the continued Israeli occupation constitutes Lebanon's primary problem and greatest threat.



Beyond the Lebanese army's role in the next phase, Waltz also delivered a clear message about the need to restore Lebanon's full sovereignty, directed at Hezbollah and its Iranian backers. His message was that no country can have two armies.



"I hope and pray Hezbollah will disarm. They should do that voluntarily. Their participation in the political process, I'll leave that," Waltz said.



The talks ended without a decision on the shape of the next phase. Attention is now turning to the coming weeks, when France is expected to finalize its draft resolution before submitting it to other Security Council members for discussion.