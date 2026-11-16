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Aoun discusses developments in Lebanon and UNIFIL’s post-withdrawal phase with US envoy
Lebanon News
16-11-2026 | 04:19
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Aoun discusses developments in Lebanon and UNIFIL’s post-withdrawal phase with US envoy
President Joseph Aoun met with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, in the presence of U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and Waltz’s accompanying delegation.
Discussions focused on the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, the phase following the end of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon’s (UNIFIL) mandate in southern Lebanon, and the situation in the south amid continued Israeli attacks and Israel’s failure to abide by the terms of the framework agreement.
Lebanon News
United States
Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
United Nations
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Michel Issa
UNIFIL
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