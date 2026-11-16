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Netanyahu's government maintains military pressure as Israel faces internal political storm
News Bulletin Reports
16-11-2026 | 13:02
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Netanyahu's government maintains military pressure as Israel faces internal political storm
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
On the Lebanese front, Benjamin Netanyahu's government appears determined to maintain the highest levels of tension and retain control over military decisions, even as Avigdor Lieberman takes over as chairman of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, one of parliament's most influential committees, whose decisions carry significant security implications.
In less than 24 hours, the Israeli army carried out an abduction operation in the northern front, targeting two brothers, Asaad and Mohammad Hamdan, in the southern Lebanese town of Shebaa. The army claimed they were members of the Lebanese Resistance Brigades, which it described as a terrorist organization operating under Hezbollah's direction in South Lebanon.
Their brother, Maher Hamdan, had been arrested by Israel's Shin Bet security agency around a year earlier and transferred into Israel. The agency has refused to disclose the reason for his detention or the charges against him.
The Israeli army also targeted a truck in the Janta area along the Lebanese-Syrian border in the Bekaa Valley, claiming it was transporting weapons to Hezbollah.
The two operations came as intensive U.S. and international efforts continued to identify an acceptable alternative framework for the international forces currently operating in Lebanon under the UNIFIL mandate.
Meanwhile, powerful explosions resumed across South Lebanon, prompting warnings to residents of northern Israeli settlements due to their intensity.
At the same time, Iran moved higher on Israel's security agenda, becoming the focus of a meeting of the country's security cabinet, during which sensitive and classified reports and intelligence were reviewed.
The accelerating security developments did not prevent Lieberman from summoning the heads of the Shin Bet and Mossad to appear before the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. The move is part of an effort to investigate the alleged involvement of Netanyahu's office in raising bribery and election-fraud allegations surrounding the Knesset elections.
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