US considers post-UNIFIL monitoring mechanism for Lebanon-Israel agreement: Hiba Nasr

Lebanon News
13-11-2026 | 01:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US considers post-UNIFIL monitoring mechanism for Lebanon-Israel agreement: Hiba Nasr
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US considers post-UNIFIL monitoring mechanism for Lebanon-Israel agreement: Hiba Nasr

The Trump administration is considering establishing a monitoring mechanism similar to the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) stationed in Egypt to oversee the trilateral agreement between Lebanon and Israel, as part of a potential post-UNIFIL arrangement, according to Washington Bureau Chief for Asharq News, Hiba Nasr.

Nasr reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is closely involved in the issue, raised the possibility of deploying a civilian monitoring force several days ago.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is expected to visit Lebanon on Monday and Tuesday, with meetings planned with President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

According to Nasr, Washington is also holding discussions with European partners, particularly France and Italy, over the proposed arrangement.

Lebanon News

considers

post-UNIFIL

monitoring

mechanism

Lebanon-Israel

agreement:

LBCI Next
Lebanon's fuel prices fall
Planned in Iraq, carried out in Beirut? The mystery surrounding al-Alwani’s killing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-13

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington discusses verification mechanism at State Department: Hiba Nasr

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-11-10

Rubio discusses UNIFIL's future with Macron, says alternative monitoring mechanism under consideration

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-10-20

UNIFIL: Mission continues operations as Security Council considers post-mission options

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-27

Israel considers expelling British officials from Gaza post-war support center: Financial Times

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:55

Lebanon's fuel prices fall

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Planned in Iraq, carried out in Beirut? The mystery surrounding al-Alwani’s killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Lebanon allocates $100 million for EDL dues, $20 million for solar energy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-11-12

President Aoun calls for stronger Lebanon-Turkey ties as Bilal Erdogan voices support for Lebanese sovereignty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-21

Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-07

What comes after UNIFIL? Lebanon weighs new options to monitor pilot zones

LBCI
World News
2026-05-20

US probe into strike on Iran girls' school near conclusion: US admiral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-25

Source to LBCI: Ongoing Lebanon–Israel talks in Washington are joint political-military meeting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Planned in Iraq, carried out in Beirut? The mystery surrounding al-Alwani’s killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Lebanon allocates $100 million for EDL dues, $20 million for solar energy

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:23

US considers post-UNIFIL monitoring mechanism for Lebanon-Israel agreement: Hiba Nasr

LBCI
Middle East News
08:53

Vessel on fire after being struck off UAE's Ras Al-Khaimah, maritime agencies say

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

What is Netanyahu preparing for? Iran tensions put Israel on military alert

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:55

Lebanon's fuel prices fall

LBCI
World News
09:40

Heavily armed police respond to Washington, DC, active shooter incident

LBCI
World News
08:47

Alice Huang, alleged spy in Nvidia scandal, barred from Singapore in February: Govt

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More