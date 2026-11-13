US considers post-UNIFIL monitoring mechanism for Lebanon-Israel agreement: Hiba Nasr

The Trump administration is considering establishing a monitoring mechanism similar to the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) stationed in Egypt to oversee the trilateral agreement between Lebanon and Israel, as part of a potential post-UNIFIL arrangement, according to Washington Bureau Chief for Asharq News, Hiba Nasr.



Nasr reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is closely involved in the issue, raised the possibility of deploying a civilian monitoring force several days ago.



The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations is expected to visit Lebanon on Monday and Tuesday, with meetings planned with President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.



According to Nasr, Washington is also holding discussions with European partners, particularly France and Italy, over the proposed arrangement.