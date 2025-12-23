Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery

Sports News
23-12-2025 | 02:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery

Neymar has undergone successful arthroscopic surgery on his knee, his club Santos said on Monday, as the winger bids to get back to full fitness and earn a place in the Brazil squad for next year's World Cup.

The 33-year-old returned to his childhood club Santos in January and played a key role in their survival in the Brazilian top flight, playing through the pain and scoring five times in their last four matches.

In a statement on Monday, Santos said the surgery was performed by the Brazilian national team's doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

"An arthroscopy was performed to treat a medial meniscus injury. The surgery was a success, and the athlete is doing well," they added.

Santos did not provide a timeline for his return, though Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte reported his recovery would take up to a month.

Neymar, Brazil's leading goalscorer with 79 goals, has not featured for the five-times World Cup winners since 2023 due to a succession of injuries.

In October, national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti said he must be fit if he is to earn a recall to the squad for the June 11 to July 19 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Reuters

Sports News

Neymar

Santos

Brazil

World Cup

PSG ordered to pay 60 million euros to Kylian Mbappe in wage dispute
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-15

'Hero' who disarmed Bondi gunman recovering after surgery, family says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-23

Israeli army claims Beirut southern suburbs assassination operation was ‘successful’

LBCI
World News
2025-10-31

Kyiv says launched almost 160 successful strikes on Russian oil sites this year

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2025-12-16

PSG ordered to pay 60 million euros to Kylian Mbappe in wage dispute

LBCI
Sports News
2025-11-27

Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
2025-11-25

FIFA President Gianni Infantino tells LBCI: Proud to receive Lebanese citizenship and support a new stadium for the national team

LBCI
Sports News
2025-10-15

FIFA hopes 2026 World Cup cities will be 'ready' to host games

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-21

Israeli surveillance device found and dismantled in Yaroun, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13

In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?

LBCI
World News
00:58

Maduro says Trump would be 'better off' focusing on US rather than Venezuela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-23

Lebanon’s PM calls for unified efforts after Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

From Lebanon to Iran: Israel weighs coordinated military strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese Cabinet works to finalize IMF-aligned financial gap law, focus on deposit security

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Information Minister after Cabinet session: PM Salam says financial gap bill is realistic, aims to protect depositors

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Italy signals willingness to keep forces in South Lebanon after UNIFIL withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Israel strikes vehicle in Qnaitra in Sidon

LBCI
World News
00:20

Russia launches air attack on Kyiv after latest peace talks end, Ukraine's military says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:06

Sources to LBCI: Aoun hails financial gap law as cornerstone of economic reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

LBCI sources: Cabinet discussions continue as government supports financial gap bill

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More