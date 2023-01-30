News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Coverage of the 2022 Lebanese parliamentary elections.
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IMO appoints Lebanese Estephan Assal as Goodwill Ambassador
Variety
2023-01-30 | 08:20
High views
Share
Share
1
min
IMO appoints Lebanese Estephan Assal as Goodwill Ambassador
The United Nations International Maritime Organization (IMO) announced the appointment of the Director of the Maritime Sciences and Technology Institute – MARSATI, Estephan Assal, as an International Maritime Organization Goodwill Ambassador in Lebanon, intending to serve the vital maritime sector in Lebanon and the region.
Assal expressed his appreciation for this decision and this designation as a Goodwill Ambassador, saying that this designation is a source of pride to represent Lebanon in the organization and to be the spokesman for all workers in the maritime sector and support the issues of seafarers and maritime professions in the county and the region.
He pointed to the importance of this new position and the awareness it includes within the maritime sector as a vital sector, in addition to the role entrusted to spreading awareness among young people about the importance and intensifying efforts to encourage young people in schools and universities to engage in the maritime sector through their academic studies or work within it.
Breaking Headlines
Variety
Lebanon
United Nations
International Maritime Organization
Lebanese
Goodwill
Ambassador
Maritime Sector
Next
Two Lebanese sisters turn garbage into fertilizer
Intel's 'historic collapse' triggers selloff in chip stocks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-10
British Embassy in Lebanon launches "Ambassador for a day" competition
Variety
2023-01-10
British Embassy in Lebanon launches "Ambassador for a day" competition
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain
Variety
2023-01-05
Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-03
Biden nominates current Ambassador to Lebanon Shea for UN Ambassador Deputy
Lebanon News
2023-01-03
Biden nominates current Ambassador to Lebanon Shea for UN Ambassador Deputy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:54
Raylo raises $136M to build out its gadget lease-and-reuse ‘fintech’ platform
Variety
11:54
Raylo raises $136M to build out its gadget lease-and-reuse ‘fintech’ platform
0
Variety
10:54
Ford cuts price on Mustang Mach-E after Tesla trims prices
Variety
10:54
Ford cuts price on Mustang Mach-E after Tesla trims prices
0
Variety
09:06
Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness
Variety
09:06
Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness
0
Variety
08:55
Marqeta buys fintech Power Finance in $275M all-cash deal, its first acquisition
Variety
08:55
Marqeta buys fintech Power Finance in $275M all-cash deal, its first acquisition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-10
Lebanese Rima Ghandour appointed as state judge in Oregon, USA
Variety
2023-01-10
Lebanese Rima Ghandour appointed as state judge in Oregon, USA
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-27
Health ministry to publish daily rates for unsubsidized drugs
Lebanon News
2023-01-27
Health ministry to publish daily rates for unsubsidized drugs
0
Middle East
2023-01-23
EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran
Middle East
2023-01-23
EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran
0
Middle East
10:13
Blinken reaffirms need for two-state solution as he lands in Israel
Middle East
10:13
Blinken reaffirms need for two-state solution as he lands in Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Oil exploration: Qatar's move is not enough, Lebanon should be transparent
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Oil exploration: Qatar's move is not enough, Lebanon should be transparent
2
Sports
06:13
Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics
Sports
06:13
Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics
3
Lebanon News
05:07
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
Lebanon News
05:07
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
4
Sports
08:24
PSG's poor run continues with Reims draw
Sports
08:24
PSG's poor run continues with Reims draw
5
Lebanon Economy
07:01
Banking sector to recover within 10 years if necessary action takes place: expert
Lebanon Economy
07:01
Banking sector to recover within 10 years if necessary action takes place: expert
6
Lebanon Economy
05:56
Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022
Lebanon Economy
05:56
Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022
7
World
07:54
German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4, reviving specter of recession
World
07:54
German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4, reviving specter of recession
8
Variety
04:42
Two Lebanese sisters turn garbage into fertilizer
Variety
04:42
Two Lebanese sisters turn garbage into fertilizer
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store