IMO appoints Lebanese Estephan Assal as Goodwill Ambassador

Assal expressed his appreciation for this decision and this designation as a Goodwill Ambassador, saying that this designation is a source of pride to represent Lebanon in the organization and to be the spokesman for all workers in the maritime sector and support the issues of seafarers and maritime professions in the county and the region.



He pointed to the importance of this new position and the awareness it includes within the maritime sector as a vital sector, in addition to the role entrusted to spreading awareness among young people about the importance and intensifying efforts to encourage young people in schools and universities to engage in the maritime sector through their academic studies or work within it.