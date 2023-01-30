IMO appoints Lebanese Estephan Assal as Goodwill Ambassador

Variety
2023-01-30 | 08:20
High views
IMO appoints Lebanese Estephan Assal as Goodwill Ambassador
IMO appoints Lebanese Estephan Assal as Goodwill Ambassador

The United Nations International Maritime Organization (IMO) announced the appointment of the Director of the Maritime Sciences and Technology Institute – MARSATI, Estephan Assal, as an International Maritime Organization Goodwill Ambassador in Lebanon, intending to serve the vital maritime sector in Lebanon and the region.

Assal expressed his appreciation for this decision and this designation as a Goodwill Ambassador, saying that this designation is a source of pride to represent Lebanon in the organization and to be the spokesman for all workers in the maritime sector and support the issues of seafarers and maritime professions in the county and the region.  

He pointed to the importance of this new position and the awareness it includes within the maritime sector as a vital sector, in addition to the role entrusted to spreading awareness among young people about the importance and intensifying efforts to encourage young people in schools and universities to engage in the maritime sector through their academic studies or work within it.
 

