US backs $100M Super Tucano support for Lebanon in key show of military aid

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Akram Chehayeb



In a delicate moment for Lebanon, the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State Department had approved a deal to sell support equipment for the Lebanese Air Force's A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, worth up to $100 million.



The agreement includes maintenance services, spare parts, and technical training, noting that this deal requires congressional approval.



The initial confusion sparked by the announcement raised the question: how will Lebanon pay this amount, and from where?



However, according to three specialized sources that LBCI spoke to, the $100 million is a donation from the United States within the security assistance program for the Lebanese army.



Thus, it is not a sales contract but a grant. The approval simply means allowing Lebanon to receive this equipment worth that amount within the U.S. financial aid allocated to Lebanon.



According to the information obtained, the amount covers a contract for aircraft maintenance, technical consultations, and training over a five-year period.



The military support aims to maintain the operational effectiveness of the six Super Tucano aircraft that the United States delivered to the Lebanese Air Force in two batches in 2017 and 2018.



Sources claim that the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, manufactured by the Brazilian company Embraer, are equipped with—and armed—using American technology and electronics, as well as command and control systems.



These systems are among the most modern in the world and are also found on fighters such as the F-16 and F-18.



Former Commander of the Lebanese Air Force, Brigadier General P.S.C. Pilot Ziad Heikal, previously stated that Lebanon’s Super Tucano aircraft are uniquely equipped to fire laser-guided missiles.



It is characterized by its inexpensive operational cost, high efficiency, and provides close air support to friendly forces, enabling the use of laser-guided weapons. It also sends live imagery to operations rooms during the mission.



The Pentagon's announcement is not only related to its military value but also to its political significance and the United States' continued support for the Lebanese army, as well as the preservation and enhancement of its capabilities.