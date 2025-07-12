US envoy Tom Barrack clarifies Syria remarks: Not a threat to Lebanon, but a vision for coexistence

12-07-2025 | 12:47
US envoy Tom Barrack clarifies Syria remarks: Not a threat to Lebanon, but a vision for coexistence
2min
US envoy Tom Barrack clarifies Syria remarks: Not a threat to Lebanon, but a vision for coexistence

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack sought to clarify his recent remarks on Syria, stating they were intended to highlight Damascus' rapid progress—not to suggest any threat toward neighboring Lebanon.

“My comments yesterday praised Syria’s impressive strides, not a threat to Lebanon,” Barrack said in a post on X on Saturday. 

“I observed the reality that Syria is moving at light speed to seize the historic opportunity presented by President Trump’s lifting of sanctions.”

Barrack pointed to signs of Syria’s reintegration in the region, citing investment from Turkey and Gulf countries, renewed diplomatic outreach, and what he described as “a clear vision for the future.”

Amid speculation over potential Syrian pressure on Lebanon, Barrack stressed that Damascus’ intentions are rooted in regional partnership.

“I can assure that Syria’s leaders only want coexistence and mutual prosperity with Lebanon,” he said. “The United States is committed to supporting that relationship between two equal and sovereign neighbors enjoying peace and prosperity.”

