Tom Barrack says US mediating undisclosed Lebanon-Israel talks

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack revealed that the United States has facilitated undisclosed talks between Lebanon and Israel.



In a press interview, Barrack said a negotiating team was formed and that Washington has begun acting as a mediator, with talks moving quickly.



He also called for empowering the Lebanese army to lead disarmament efforts, warning that if Lebanon fails to act, “it’s going to be Bilad al-Sham again.”



Barrack cited Syrians as saying, “Lebanon is our beach resort.”