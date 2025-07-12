News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue
News Bulletin Reports
12-07-2025 | 12:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Syria is considering escalating measures against Lebanon, starting with the suspension of certain security and economic channels and potentially leading to the closure of border crossings, according to sources cited by "Syria TV."
However, Syria's Ministry of Information has denied any intention to take such steps against Lebanon, according to media reports.
Regardless of whether the reports are accurate, they point to one clear issue: the Syrian presidency is reportedly displeased with what it views as the Lebanese authorities' delay in addressing the situation of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons.
Justice Minister Adel Nassar told LBCI that Lebanon is open to establishing a treaty with Syria concerning Syrian detainees. However, he clarified that such an agreement would not include individuals convicted of terrorism, the killing of Lebanese soldiers or civilians, or rape.
Nassar also expressed support for expediting trials—whether for Lebanese or Syrians—provided that legal procedures are followed.
If Damascus does proceed with escalation, including closing the Lebanese-Syrian border, it will cut off land shipping routes between the two countries.
Sources at the Economy Ministry said this would force Lebanon to rely on air freight to Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf countries at significantly higher costs that vary by destination.
While Syria has not yet made an official decision to escalate, the messages conveyed—whether through the media or behind the scenes—reflect a tense atmosphere that could lead to concrete measures at any time.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Syria
Tension
Damascus
Detainees
Adel Nassar
Next
Surveillance towers on the southern border? Lebanon weighs UK plan amid Israeli concerns
Parliament prepares immunity vote: Will political shield protect MP George Bouchikian?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-20
Easter Sunday turns violent: A bloody day in South Lebanon as Israel steps up strikes
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-20
Easter Sunday turns violent: A bloody day in South Lebanon as Israel steps up strikes
0
Middle East News
2025-05-29
US envoy for Syria raises flag over Damascus residence as ties improve
Middle East News
2025-05-29
US envoy for Syria raises flag over Damascus residence as ties improve
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-03
As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-03
As clock ticks, Lebanon faces pressure over UNIFIL and Hezbollah's weapons — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-11
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-11
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Mixed signals from US envoy Tom Barrack: Lebanon-Israel mediation stirs politics; Hezbollah 'pushes back'
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Mixed signals from US envoy Tom Barrack: Lebanon-Israel mediation stirs politics; Hezbollah 'pushes back'
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon’s water paradox: Taps run dry while water 'flows away'
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon’s water paradox: Taps run dry while water 'flows away'
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
US backs $100M Super Tucano support for Lebanon in key show of military aid
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
US backs $100M Super Tucano support for Lebanon in key show of military aid
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Surveillance towers on the southern border? Lebanon weighs UK plan amid Israeli concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Surveillance towers on the southern border? Lebanon weighs UK plan amid Israeli concerns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:31
Syrian, Israeli officials to meet in Baku: AFP
Middle East News
09:31
Syrian, Israeli officials to meet in Baku: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Jeita Grotto set to reopen soon as tourism ministry, municipality reach deal
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Jeita Grotto set to reopen soon as tourism ministry, municipality reach deal
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Jeita Grotto to reopen in coming weeks after six-month closure
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Jeita Grotto to reopen in coming weeks after six-month closure
0
Lebanon News
08:09
Tom Barrack says US mediating undisclosed Lebanon-Israel talks
Lebanon News
08:09
Tom Barrack says US mediating undisclosed Lebanon-Israel talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:09
Tom Barrack says US mediating undisclosed Lebanon-Israel talks
Lebanon News
08:09
Tom Barrack says US mediating undisclosed Lebanon-Israel talks
2
Lebanon News
10:26
Israeli army claims strike killed Hezbollah member in Lebanon's south
Lebanon News
10:26
Israeli army claims strike killed Hezbollah member in Lebanon's south
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Mixed signals from US envoy Tom Barrack: Lebanon-Israel mediation stirs politics; Hezbollah 'pushes back'
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Mixed signals from US envoy Tom Barrack: Lebanon-Israel mediation stirs politics; Hezbollah 'pushes back'
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Surveillance towers on the southern border? Lebanon weighs UK plan amid Israeli concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Surveillance towers on the southern border? Lebanon weighs UK plan amid Israeli concerns
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
US backs $100M Super Tucano support for Lebanon in key show of military aid
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
US backs $100M Super Tucano support for Lebanon in key show of military aid
6
Lebanon News
12:47
US envoy Tom Barrack clarifies Syria remarks: Not a threat to Lebanon, but a vision for coexistence
Lebanon News
12:47
US envoy Tom Barrack clarifies Syria remarks: Not a threat to Lebanon, but a vision for coexistence
7
Middle East News
09:31
Syrian, Israeli officials to meet in Baku: AFP
Middle East News
09:31
Syrian, Israeli officials to meet in Baku: AFP
8
World News
00:30
US aware of reported death of American after beating by Israeli settlers
World News
00:30
US aware of reported death of American after beating by Israeli settlers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More