Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue

News Bulletin Reports
12-07-2025 | 12:56
High views
Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue
2min
Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

Syria is considering escalating measures against Lebanon, starting with the suspension of certain security and economic channels and potentially leading to the closure of border crossings, according to sources cited by "Syria TV."

However, Syria's Ministry of Information has denied any intention to take such steps against Lebanon, according to media reports.

Regardless of whether the reports are accurate, they point to one clear issue: the Syrian presidency is reportedly displeased with what it views as the Lebanese authorities' delay in addressing the situation of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons.

Justice Minister Adel Nassar told LBCI that Lebanon is open to establishing a treaty with Syria concerning Syrian detainees. However, he clarified that such an agreement would not include individuals convicted of terrorism, the killing of Lebanese soldiers or civilians, or rape. 

Nassar also expressed support for expediting trials—whether for Lebanese or Syrians—provided that legal procedures are followed.

If Damascus does proceed with escalation, including closing the Lebanese-Syrian border, it will cut off land shipping routes between the two countries. 

Sources at the Economy Ministry said this would force Lebanon to rely on air freight to Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf countries at significantly higher costs that vary by destination.

While Syria has not yet made an official decision to escalate, the messages conveyed—whether through the media or behind the scenes—reflect a tense atmosphere that could lead to concrete measures at any time.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
