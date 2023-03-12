News
Lebanon wins "Best Arab Tourism Site," "Best Arab Promotional Campaign"
Variety
2023-03-12 | 08:22
Lebanon wins "Best Arab Tourism Site," "Best Arab Promotional Campaign"
The Arab Union for Tourism Media announced the winners of the 2023 "Arab Tourism Media Awards," where the Lebanese Ministry of Tourism won the "Best Arab Tourism Site" and the "Best Arab Promotional Campaign Award" for its summer campaign "Ahla Bhal Talleh" (Welcome to Lebanon).
Taking place on the sidelines of one of the most prominent tourism events, the Berlin Tourism Exchange (ITB) held in Germany, Lebanon shined among more than 150 countries participating.
Announcing the name of the winners was the Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities as the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan pavilion hosted the celebration activities, where officials of the World Tourism Organization, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Union for Tourism Media, Dr. Sultan Al Yehyai, and several tourism ministers and ambassadors, were present.
Additionally, the "Arab Tourism Media Awards" are one of the most prestigious Arab awards that honor the many prominent in the tourism sector, as well as the many tourist destinations in the Arab region.
According to Lebanon's state-owned National News Agency (NNA), the Sultanate of Oman, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates topped the winning rankings in several categories for 2023.
Arab
Tourism
Awards
Lebanon
Summer
Campaign
Berlin Tourism Exchange
