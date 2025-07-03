Hezbollah’s Qassem says party won’t surrender weapons or land under pressure

Hezbollah's chief Sheikh Naim Qassem said the group “will not be swayed by pressure” and “will not accept threats from anyone,” rejecting any notion of disarmament or concessions to Israel.



Speaking during a religious gathering Wednesday evening, Qassem declared: “We cannot hand over our land or weapons to the Israeli enemy.”



He described Israel as a “real and strategic threat” and a “constant aggressor,” adding, “The whole world witnesses its acts of aggression.”



Qassem also dismissed any Israeli role in internal Lebanese matters: “Israel has nothing to do with our internal issues. It cannot oversee our agreements or monitor their terms.”