MEA cancels Paris flight amid French airport strikes, reschedules for Saturday

Lebanon News
03-07-2025 | 05:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MEA cancels Paris flight amid French airport strikes, reschedules for Saturday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MEA cancels Paris flight amid French airport strikes, reschedules for Saturday

Middle East Airlines – Air Liban announced the cancellation of its afternoon flight to and from Paris (flight number ME229/ME230), scheduled for July 4, 2025, due to ongoing strikes at French airports.

A replacement flight, ME209/ME210, will operate on Saturday.

To check the updated schedule, click here.

Lebanon News

Middle East Airlines

France

Lebanon

MEA

Flight

LBCI Next
Only 2 weeks left! Don’t miss Jason Derulo live in concert. 🎟 Book now.
Iraq to strengthen Lebanon relations, says head of the Iraqi mission
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-17

MEA announces additional Paris flight for Thursday, June 19

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-19

MEA announces additional flight to and from Paris on June 23, 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-14

MEA cancels Iraq flights amid ongoing airspace closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-14

MEA suspends all inbound flights to Beirut and cancels morning departures amid uncertainty

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:41

Only 2 weeks left! Don’t miss Jason Derulo live in concert. 🎟 Book now.

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Iraq to strengthen Lebanon relations, says head of the Iraqi mission

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Hezbollah’s Qassem says party won’t surrender weapons or land under pressure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:58

Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

78 killed, 329 injured in Israeli strikes on residential areas in Tehran: Nour News reports

LBCI
Sports News
04:32

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
World News
08:31

US strikes set back Iran nuclear program by up to two years: Pentagon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
04:32

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:58

Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Lebanon’s banking association welcomes central bank decision enforcing equal treatment of depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Six years on, Lebanon’s banking crisis deepens without legislative solution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Two million vehicles uninspected — what’s blocking Lebanon’s inspection system?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Hezbollah’s Qassem says party won’t surrender weapons or land under pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Lebanon's General Security moves to regulate Syrian entry through all crossings

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More