Iraq to strengthen Lebanon relations, says head of the Iraqi mission

President Joseph Aoun met with the Head of the Iraqi Mission in Lebanon, Mohammed Reda Al-Husseini, who expressed Iraq’s interest in strengthening and expanding cooperation with Lebanon in various areas.



The meeting followed up on talks held during President Aoun’s recent visit to Baghdad, where he met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.



