US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says

Middle East News
03-07-2025 | 10:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says

The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday against a business network that smuggles Iranian oil disguised as Iraqi oil, as well as sanctions targeting a Hezbollah-controlled financial institution, the Treasury Department said.

The network of companies run by Iraqi businessman Salim Ahmed Said has been buying and shipping billions of dollars worth of Iranian oil disguised as, or blended with, Iraqi oil since at least 2020, the department said in statement.

"Treasury will continue to target Tehran’s revenue sources and intensify economic pressure to disrupt the regime’s access to the financial resources that fuel its destabilizing activities,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

The Treasury Department also sanctioned several vessels that are accused of engaging in the covert delivery of Iranian oil, intensifying pressure on Iran’s “shadow fleet,” it said.

The Treasury Department also issued sanctions against several senior officials and one entity associated with the Hezbollah-controlled financial institution Al-Qard Al-Hassan.

The officials, the department said, conducted millions of dollars in transactions that ultimately benefited, but obscured, Hezbollah.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Middle East News

US

Iran

Hezbollah

Sanctions

Oil

Trade

LBCI Next
Gaza rescuers say 12 killed in Israeli strike on shelter for displaced
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-28

US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions on Yemen's Houthis

LBCI
World News
2025-05-13

US imposes sanctions on companies it says sent Iranian oil to China

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-06

US issues new Iran-related sanctions: Treasury

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-23

Iran says new US sanctions on energy sector undermine dialogue with Washington

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:08

Netanyahu vows at stricken kibbutz to bring hostages home

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Israel pushes deeper into Gaza with new military plan, eyes hostage deal

LBCI
Middle East News
09:09

FM Araghchi says Iran remains committed to Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and Safeguards agreement

LBCI
World News
07:22

Austria deports Syrian convict, first since Assad fall

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-30

Cyprus invites Turkey's Erdogan to summit despite long rift over 1974 invasion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-26

Deepening rifts cloud Israel’s leadership as divisions resurface over Lebanon war decisions — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:58

Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?

LBCI
World News
05:18

Merz urges EU to strike ‘quick, simple’ tariff deal with United States

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
04:32

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:58

Israeli profiles surface on Lebanese dating apps — real risk or random match?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Israeli drone targets vehicle on Khalde highway

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Hezbollah’s Qassem says party won’t surrender weapons or land under pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

MEA cancels Paris flight amid French airport strikes, reschedules for Saturday

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Iraq to strengthen Lebanon relations, says head of the Iraqi mission

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Israeli airstrike on vehicle in Khalde kills one, wounds three: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More