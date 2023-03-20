Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY

Lebanese Charbel Chalouhy, a urologist and multi-organ transplant surgeon, performed the first kidney autotransplantation using robotic surgery at Montefiore Medical Center: Einstein Campus in New York.



According to USJ Alumni, this involved removing a patient's left kidney to transplant and reposition it. This surgery lasted 11 hours, allowing the patient to leave the hospital four days later.



Robotics in transplant operations is very delicate and complex. However, it allows greater precision in addition to its aesthetic interest and the lower risk of infections.



Charbel Chalouhy holds a Diploma of Doctor of Medicine from the Faculty of Medicine at Saint Joseph University (USJ), obtained in 2010, which he completed with a Diploma specializing in urology from the same Faculty in 2014.



He then professionalized in robotic surgery at Johns Hopkins Baltimore Hospital. In 2021, he obtained a Master's in biological and medical sciences, and in 2019, the Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Montefiore Medical Center in New York asked him to join the robotic transplantation project.