Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY

Variety
2023-03-20 | 06:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY

Lebanese Charbel Chalouhy, a urologist and multi-organ transplant surgeon, performed the first kidney autotransplantation using robotic surgery at Montefiore Medical Center: Einstein Campus in New York.   

According to USJ Alumni, this involved removing a patient's left kidney to transplant and reposition it. This surgery lasted 11 hours, allowing the patient to leave the hospital four days later. 

Robotics in transplant operations is very delicate and complex. However, it allows greater precision in addition to its aesthetic interest and the lower risk of infections. 

Charbel Chalouhy holds a Diploma of Doctor of Medicine from the Faculty of Medicine at Saint Joseph University (USJ), obtained in 2010, which he completed with a Diploma specializing in urology from the same Faculty in 2014.    

He then professionalized in robotic surgery at Johns Hopkins Baltimore Hospital. In 2021, he obtained a Master's in biological and medical sciences, and in 2019, the Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Montefiore Medical Center in New York asked him to join the robotic transplantation project.
 

Breaking Headlines

Variety

Lebanese

Doctor

Urology

Kidney

Transplant

Robotic

Surgery

USJ

Albert Einstein College Of Medicine

LBCI Next
Bitcoin climbs to 9-month high as bank turmoil sparks rally
Lebanese Charbel Diab wins in 'UAE Warriors 40 Arabia 10'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-06

Lebanese Association for Kidney and Hypertension Diseases to collect payments directly from patients

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-26

Lebanese doctor successfully completes operation on rare hernia condition

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-13

Lebanese doctor pulls off new medical breakthrough in Tripoli

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-29

Beirut Municipality names street after late Lebanese doctor Roy Nasnas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:02

TSX starts week on firmer ground as materials, financials gain

LBCI
Variety
10:58

Amazon confirms another round of layoffs, impacting 9,000 people in AWS, Twitch and other units

LBCI
Variety
10:47

Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown

LBCI
Variety
10:39

Lebanon earns three gold medals in World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage

LBCI
Variety
06:07

Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:58

Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:09

Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets

LBCI
Variety
06:07

Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app