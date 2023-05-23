Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

Variety
2023-05-23 | 03:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

Even though Lebanon is passing through some hard times with all the challenges the country and its people are facing, tourism is still at its peak, as the Lebanese are gearing up for a fruitful summer season ahead. 

Lebanon is home to many coastal cities and mountainous villages that are considered a hub for locals and foreigners alike, such as Batroun, which has been announced to be nominated as the capital of Arab summer tourism. 

According to Caretaker Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar, this nomination comes after the unanimous approval of the Arab Tourism Organization in Jeddah by its president and members. 

Nassar also expressed that "this journey is not difficult for the "Batrounians" because you are ready, and you have all the components that empower you and deserve the title." 

Having all the "right ingredients," and based on Jean Abboud, the President of the Association of Travel and Tourism Agents in Lebanon, he confirmed that 2023 is witnessing a positive boom in terms of the number of visitors to Lebanon, as estimations confirm the arrival of more than 1.5 million tourists to the country during the summer. 

Located on the northern coast of Lebanon, Batroun is a city that has been occupied continuously from the ancient Bronze Age to the present day, according to UNESCO. 

The coastal city has historical buildings, and an old souk is evidence of its historical developments. Batroun also has several cultural and historical treasures, including the Phoenician wall, the Saint Stephen Cathedral, and multiple museums. 

Classified on Lebanon's list of historical monuments, Batroun's monuments offer an exceptional example of traditional architecture with an archeological value, making it an excellent destination for the summer season.
 

Lebanon News

Variety

Lebanon

Summer

Season

Batroun

Tourism

Arab Tourism Organization

LBCI Next
Sizzling summers: Lebanon's journey to the golden era in pictures
How the World Health Organization could fight future pandemics
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-17

Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:44

'Carbon majors' face biggest hit from climate litigation - study

LBCI
Variety
04:08

Sizzling summers: Lebanon's journey to the golden era in pictures

LBCI
Variety
03:00

How the World Health Organization could fight future pandemics

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:12

Inflation tightens grip on UK services firms in worry for BoE

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-22

French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-15

Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final

LBCI
World
07:42

Shell CEO shielded by security as climate protesters try to storm shareholder meeting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
16:14

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term

LBCI
Variety
03:01

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More