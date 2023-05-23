News
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
Variety
2023-05-23 | 03:01
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
Even though Lebanon is passing through some hard times with all the challenges the country and its people are facing, tourism is still at its peak, as the Lebanese are gearing up for a fruitful summer season ahead.
Lebanon is home to many coastal cities and mountainous villages that are considered a hub for locals and foreigners alike, such as Batroun, which has been announced to be nominated as the capital of Arab summer tourism.
According to Caretaker Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar, this nomination comes after the unanimous approval of the Arab Tourism Organization in Jeddah by its president and members.
Nassar also expressed that "this journey is not difficult for the "Batrounians" because you are ready, and you have all the components that empower you and deserve the title."
Having all the "right ingredients," and based on Jean Abboud, the President of the Association of Travel and Tourism Agents in Lebanon, he confirmed that 2023 is witnessing a positive boom in terms of the number of visitors to Lebanon, as estimations confirm the arrival of more than 1.5 million tourists to the country during the summer.
Located on the northern coast of Lebanon, Batroun is a city that has been occupied continuously from the ancient Bronze Age to the present day, according to UNESCO.
The coastal city has historical buildings, and an old souk is evidence of its historical developments. Batroun also has several cultural and historical treasures, including the Phoenician wall, the Saint Stephen Cathedral, and multiple museums.
Classified on Lebanon's list of historical monuments, Batroun's monuments offer an exceptional example of traditional architecture with an archeological value, making it an excellent destination for the summer season.
Lebanon News
Variety
Lebanon
Summer
Season
Batroun
Tourism
Arab Tourism Organization
