Saudi PIF, SITE, Microsoft sign MOU to explore delivery of sovereign-cloud services in kingdom

20-11-2025 | 01:37
Saudi PIF, SITE, Microsoft sign MOU to explore delivery of sovereign-cloud services in kingdom

Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund the Public Investment Fund, Saudi information technology company SITE and Microsoft signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the delivery of Microsoft’s sovereign-cloud services in the kingdom, the Saudi fund said in an X post on Wednesday.

Reuters

Variety and Tech

Saudi Arabia

Public Investment Fund

SITE

Microsoft

