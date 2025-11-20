Spain court orders Meta to pay media 479 million euros for 'unfair competition'

Variety and Tech
20-11-2025 | 04:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Spain court orders Meta to pay media 479 million euros for &#39;unfair competition&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Spain court orders Meta to pay media 479 million euros for 'unfair competition'

A court in Spain said Thursday it has ordered Facebook owner Meta to pay local media outlets 479 million euros ($552 million) in compensation for "unfair competition."

The Madrid commercial court ruled that Meta gained a "significant competitive advantage" by running ads on its social media platforms in violation of EU data protection rules, according to the ruling.

AFP

Variety and Tech

Spain

Facebook

Meta

Compensation

Saudi PIF, SITE, Microsoft sign MOU to explore delivery of sovereign-cloud services in kingdom
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-24

Judge orders embezzlement trial for Spain PM's wife

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10

Merz says Germany to give 29 million euros in Gaza humanitarian aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03

Dutch Supreme Court orders government to review jet parts export license to Israel

LBCI
World News
2025-10-16

Putin says Russia among top oil producers, despite 'unfair' pressure

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
01:37

Saudi PIF, SITE, Microsoft sign MOU to explore delivery of sovereign-cloud services in kingdom

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-11-18

Google releases Gemini 3 in push to lead AI race

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10

The dark side of Roblox: Digital playground or predators' paradise?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07

Digital vision vs. daily outages: Inside Lebanon's first AI summit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-19

Western sources tell LBCI: the relationship between army chief and ortagus is good, claims otherwise are false

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

French foreign ministry expresses concern over intensifying Israeli attacks in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13

In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-12

Countdown to Trump visit: Hamas seeks detainee release, Israel stands firm

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Hezbollah activity in southern Lebanese village raises ceasefire concerns, Israeli army claims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Two soldiers killed in Baalbek clash amid Lebanese army crackdown on drug networks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Sources to LBCI: Nouh Zaiter detained by Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp raises fears of wider fallout: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Large wildfire spreads toward homes in Bnabil area

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More