LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon
Lebanon News
27-01-2026 | 09:12
World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon
The World Bank announced on Tuesday that it has approved $350 million in new funding to help Lebanon meet the basic needs of the poor and most vulnerable groups during the economic and financial recovery phase.
The World Bank said the funding aims to improve essential public services through digital transformation.
Reuters
