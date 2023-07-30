News
Pope Francis calls on Russia to return to Ukrainian grain export agreement
World News
2023-07-30 | 11:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pope Francis calls on Russia to return to Ukrainian grain export agreement
Pope Francis called on the Russian authorities on Sunday to return to the agreement that allows the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea despite the conflict, pointing to the millions of people suffering from hunger.
The Supreme Pontiff, after the Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, said, "Let us not cease praying for Ukraine, the martyr, where the war is destroying everything, including wheat. This represents a serious insult to God because wheat is His gift to feed humanity, and the cries of millions of brothers and sisters suffering from hunger reach to heaven."
World News
Pope
Pope Francis
Russian
Russia
Ukrainian
Grain
Export
Agreement
