Afghan Taliban government says to attend third round of UN-hosted Doha talks

Taliban authorities will attend the third round of United Nations-hosted talks on Afghanistan in the Qatari capital, a government spokesman told AFP on Sunday, after snubbing an invitation to the previous round.



"A delegation of the Islamic Emirate will participate in the coming Doha conference. They will represent Afghanistan there and express Afghanistan's position," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said of the talks, which are scheduled to start at the end of June.



AFP