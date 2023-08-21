News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia will lose the war: Zelenskiy
World News
2023-08-21 | 07:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia will lose the war: Zelenskiy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday during a visit to Copenhagen that he is "confident" that Russia will lose the war in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy said in a speech before a gathering near the Danish Parliament: "Today we are confident that Russia will lose this war... I am confident that we will succeed because the truth is on our side."
His speech was met with cheers from large crowds of Danes who waved Ukrainian flags.
World News
Ukraine
Ukrainian
Zelenskiy
War
Russia
Next
Providing Kyiv with F-16 fighters will escalate war: Russian ambassador to Denmark
Drought Reaches Lowest Levels in Europe and Mediterranean Coast since 2022
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-18
Russian Defense Ministry Thwarts Ukrainian Naval Drone Attack in Black Sea
World News
2023-08-18
Russian Defense Ministry Thwarts Ukrainian Naval Drone Attack in Black Sea
0
World News
2023-08-13
Russia announces warning shots toward cargo ship headed for Ukrainian port
World News
2023-08-13
Russia announces warning shots toward cargo ship headed for Ukrainian port
0
World News
2023-07-22
Russian war correspondent killed in Ukrainian strike
World News
2023-07-22
Russian war correspondent killed in Ukrainian strike
0
World News
2023-07-13
Biden believes Putin "lost the war" and hopes Ukraine's counter-attack will lead to negotiations with Russia
World News
2023-07-13
Biden believes Putin "lost the war" and hopes Ukraine's counter-attack will lead to negotiations with Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:51
President Biden Tours Wildfire-Ravaged Hawaii, Meets Survivors, and Responds to Criticisms
World News
10:51
President Biden Tours Wildfire-Ravaged Hawaii, Meets Survivors, and Responds to Criticisms
0
World News
08:58
Navalny urges Russians to vote for non-Kremlin candidates
World News
08:58
Navalny urges Russians to vote for non-Kremlin candidates
0
World News
08:02
UNICEF says more than two million children in Niger need humanitarian aid
World News
08:02
UNICEF says more than two million children in Niger need humanitarian aid
0
World News
07:48
Providing Kyiv with F-16 fighters will escalate war: Russian ambassador to Denmark
World News
07:48
Providing Kyiv with F-16 fighters will escalate war: Russian ambassador to Denmark
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-15
Russian Defense Minister says Ukrainian military resources ‘almost depleted’
World News
2023-08-15
Russian Defense Minister says Ukrainian military resources ‘almost depleted’
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-28
Higher Relief Commission completes final phase for Lebanese return from Sudan
Lebanon News
2023-04-28
Higher Relief Commission completes final phase for Lebanese return from Sudan
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon will face economic and financial risks in the near future: Governmental source
2
Press Highlights
02:03
Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body
Press Highlights
02:03
Riad Salameh's case: Judge Oueidat divides the forensic audit report into files, each of which will be referred to the competent judicial body
3
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry vigilant after tensions in Cyprus Buffer Zone
4
Press Highlights
00:59
French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm
Press Highlights
00:59
French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm
5
Variety and Tech
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture
Variety and Tech
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Exploring Deir el-Qamar, a glimpse into Lebanon's rich heritage and culture
6
Lebanon News
11:27
LF party denies Al-Anbaa's claims on Frangieh and Riachi meeting
Lebanon News
11:27
LF party denies Al-Anbaa's claims on Frangieh and Riachi meeting
7
Lebanon News
13:00
Amid festival atmosphere, families of Beirut Port blast victims speak out
Lebanon News
13:00
Amid festival atmosphere, families of Beirut Port blast victims speak out
8
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanese grape market hit: 60% price dip due to Syrian smuggling
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More