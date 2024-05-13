Ukrainian official: Russia widens Kharkiv front in Ukraine with small assault groups

World News
2024-05-13 | 10:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukrainian official: Russia widens Kharkiv front in Ukraine with small assault groups
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukrainian official: Russia widens Kharkiv front in Ukraine with small assault groups

Russia pressed its ground assault into Ukraine's Kharkiv region on Monday, attacking new areas with small groups to try to widen the front and stretch Ukraine's forces, the regional governor said.

"The enemy is trying to deliberately stretch it (the front line), attacking in small groups, but in new directions, so to speak," Governor Oleh Syniehubov said in televised comments.

A day after the Russian offensive began, Ukraine appointed Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapatyi to take command of the Kharkiv front, the media outlet RBC-Ukraine reported.

In the northeast, Russia's forces were pushing in several directions, including near the town of Vovchansk and also towards the village of Lyptsi, Syniehubov said.

Kyiv's forces were managing to hold Moscow's troops back but there was a real threat that the fighting could spread to new settlements, he warned.

The Ukrainian military, in its daily readout, acknowledged some Russian "tactical successes" and said it was deploying reserves to stabilize the situation.

It said fighting was raging for control of Vovchansk, about five km (three miles) from the Russian border.

Syniehubov said about 5,700 people had been evacuated from in and around Vovchansk and urged the remaining residents, said by local officials to number about 300, to leave.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Forces

Groups

LBCI Next
Putin nominates economic expert to assume Ministry of Defense
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-12

Russia declares control over four new towns in Kharkiv, Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-05-10

Ukraine announces that Russia begins ground attack in Kharkiv

LBCI
World News
2024-03-26

Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack

LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:39

Shoigu reshuffle indicates Putin 'desperation' to sustain Ukraine war, US State Department says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59

US voices concern over Gaza aid convoy blockade, raises issue with Israel

LBCI
World News
13:21

Putin prepares for 'long' war with the West after reshuffle: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-11

Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-05

Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Calling for a consensus document in Bkerke

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28

Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21

Hamas Health Ministry warns of Gaza healthcare system collapse within 'few hours' due to fuel shortages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More