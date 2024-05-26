Firefighter, forest official linked to Chile wildfires that killed 130

2024-05-26 | 00:45
Firefighter, forest official linked to Chile wildfires that killed 130
Firefighter, forest official linked to Chile wildfires that killed 130

A volunteer firefighter and a Chilean forestry official have been formally accused by prosecutors with involvement in setting wildfires that engulfed central Chile this past February, killing over 130 people.

Implicated so far is volunteer firefighter Francisco Ignacio Mondaca, along with Francisco Pinto, an official from Chile's National Forestry Corporation (CONAF), part of the Agriculture ministry that is responsible for preventing forest fires.

The prosecutor's office in Valparaiso, a coastal city close to areas hardest hit by the fires, said on Saturday that both suspects were in pre-trial detention.

Attorneys for the two men could not immediately be reached.

Authorities say Mondaca, the firefighter, carried out the plot while citing the CONAF official as the mastermind behind it.

Prosecutors said they had access to evidence the shows Moncada and Pinto acted deliberately and that they had knowledge about the optimal weather conditions to start fires.

"We have material that shows that they agreed to act jointly when the appropriate meteorological conditions arose to ensure that the fires occurred," Claudia Perivancich, regional prosecutor of Valparaiso, told reporters.

Officials found that in each of the four places where fires first broke out on Feb. 2, they also found devices made of cigarettes and matches that started them.

The judge gave authorities six months to finish the investigation, saying that more work had to be done on the cases of missing victims and each suspect's cell phone, according to a post on Valparaiso's prosecutor office's X account.

Prosecutor Osvaldo Ossandon said authorities were able to link Mondaca to six previous fires that occurred in the area, according to a post on X from Valparaiso's prosecutor's office.

Reuters

