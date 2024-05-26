Burkina Faso's junta extends rule for five years

2024-05-26
Burkina Faso&#39;s junta extends rule for five years
Burkina Faso's junta extends rule for five years

Burkina Faso's ruling junta will remain in power for another five years after participants in national talks on Saturday proposed extending the transition back to democracy by 60 months from July, according to the text of an approved new charter.

The military authorities seized power in a 2022 coup and promised to hold elections in July this year to restore civilian rule, but also said that security considerations would take priority.

According to the new charter, signed by military leader Ibrahim Traore, the transition is set at 60 months from July 2.

"The elections marking the end of the transition may be organized before this deadline if the security situation so permits," it added.

The substantial delay is likely to deepen concerns about democratic backsliding in West and Central Africa, where there have been eight coups over the past four years.

The charter also allows Traore to run for president when the elections take place.


Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
