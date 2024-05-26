Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Vanuatu Islands

World News
2024-05-26 | 00:23
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Vanuatu Islands
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Vanuatu Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Vanuatu Islands on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 25 km (15.53 miles), EMSC said.

Reuters

