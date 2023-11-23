French Foreign Ministry calls for swift implementation of Israel-Hamas agreement

2023-11-23 | 08:17
French Foreign Ministry calls for swift implementation of Israel-Hamas agreement
French Foreign Ministry calls for swift implementation of Israel-Hamas agreement

On Thursday, France urged for the "full implementation" of the agreement between Israel and Hamas, which includes a truce in airstrikes and fighting, and stipulates the release of hostages and prisoners "without further delay." 

The foreign ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre stated that Paris reiterates the call for the "immediate release of all hostages," adding, "We call for the full respect of the terms of this agreement," emphasizing that the wait for the families of the hostages has been "harsh and unbearable." 

AFP   

