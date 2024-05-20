Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In 1979, the Islamic Revolution in Iran overthrew the regime of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, marking the beginning of a long period of American and Western sanctions on the country. These sanctions have affected various sectors, particularly aviation.



As a result, Iran has had to rely on an old fleet of American aircraft, making it difficult to obtain spare parts for maintenance. The recent helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials is a stark example of this issue.



The helicopter, an American-made Bell 212, was manufactured in the early 1970s.



According to a report by Euronews, this helicopter was designed for visual flight conditions, meaning the pilot had to rely solely on his ability to observe the terrain from his seat.



This helicopter crash is not the first, nor is it likely to be the last, in Iran's long history of aviation accidents. These incidents are often attributed to aging aircraft and poor maintenance conditions. Iran's fleet includes Boeing and Airbus aircraft, most of which were purchased before the Islamic Revolution.



Sanctions, inadequate maintenance, and the inability to renew the fleet have put additional strain on the already old and limited number of planes. Unlike its advancements in drone and weapon manufacturing, Iran has struggled to establish a successful domestic aviation industry.



According to Mohammad Mohammadi Bakhsh, head of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization, the country currently needs 550 aircraft but has only 180. To address this issue, Iran would need to add 370 new planes to its fleet, a task that remains difficult under current circumstances.