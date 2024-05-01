News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Breaking down the deal: Inside look at the three-stage agreement between Hamas and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-01 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Breaking down the deal: Inside look at the three-stage agreement between Hamas and Israel
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Horrific scenes might no longer occur if an agreement is reached for a hostage exchange between Hamas and Israel, backed by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.
Details of this agreement, received by Hamas from Israel via intermediaries, include three stages:
The first stage lasts for 40 days, involving a cessation of military operations between the two parties, Israeli forces withdrawing from Gaza to an area near the border away from densely populated areas, and a halt to military and reconnaissance aircraft flights for a specified time each day.
This stage also includes the return of displaced individuals to their residential areas and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid, relief materials, and fuel, as well as the reopening of hospitals and health centers in all areas of the Gaza Strip.
During this time, the hostage exchange process between the two sides proceeds in batches as specified in the agreement.
The first stage, lasting 33 days, sees Hamas releasing 33 captives, starting with children, elderly, and women among civilians and female conscripts, while Israel releases Palestinian prisoners according to the list provided by Hamas.
Additionally, indirect negotiations between the parties begin in the first stage regarding the necessary arrangements to restore calm to the region.
Work commences on rehabilitating infrastructure such as electricity and water in all areas of the sector and facilitating the entry of supplies to establish shelters to accommodate displaced persons who have lost their homes during the war.
The second stage, lasting 42 days, involves announcing the start of sustainable calm, followed by the completion of the prisoner exchange process between the parties, including the remaining Israeli men alive in exchange for an agreed-upon number of prisoners in Israeli jails.
During this stage, the Israeli army withdraws to outside the Gaza Strip.
The third stage, lasting about 42 days, includes the exchange of all bodies and remains of the dead from both sides and the implementation of a five-year plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Agreement
Hamas
Israel
Hostage
Qatar
Egypt
United States
Next
Embracing Independence: The Growing Trend of Freelancing Among Lebanese Youth
Campus clashes: Students vs. university administrations in Gaza support protests
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-06
Biden urges Egypt and Qatar to pressure Hamas to reach hostage agreement with Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-06
Biden urges Egypt and Qatar to pressure Hamas to reach hostage agreement with Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-15
US says Israel made 'significant progress' but Hamas forms barrier to hostage agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-15
US says Israel made 'significant progress' but Hamas forms barrier to hostage agreement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-14
Israel says Hamas rejected hostage agreement proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-14
Israel says Hamas rejected hostage agreement proposal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-15
Israel says Hamas hostage proposals 'unrealistic,' delegation to go to Qatar
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-15
Israel says Hamas hostage proposals 'unrealistic,' delegation to go to Qatar
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Lebanon's Response to the French Proposal: Assessing Implications for Israel Relations
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Lebanon's Response to the French Proposal: Assessing Implications for Israel Relations
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Lives Lost: The Gas Leak Disaster at Pizza Secrets
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Lives Lost: The Gas Leak Disaster at Pizza Secrets
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Blinken's focus: Post-Gaza strategy and Saudi-Israeli relations amid Netanyahu's coalition struggle
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Blinken's focus: Post-Gaza strategy and Saudi-Israeli relations amid Netanyahu's coalition struggle
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-08-07
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran
Middle East News
2023-08-07
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran
0
World News
2024-01-05
Indian Navy monitors a hijacked ship flying the Liberian flag
World News
2024-01-05
Indian Navy monitors a hijacked ship flying the Liberian flag
0
World News
14:02
Colombia President says will break diplomatic relations with Israel
World News
14:02
Colombia President says will break diplomatic relations with Israel
0
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Director of Al Shifa Hospital to Al-Jazeera: Israel targeted Al-Shifa hospital vicinity for the fourth time since dawn today
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Director of Al Shifa Hospital to Al-Jazeera: Israel targeted Al-Shifa hospital vicinity for the fourth time since dawn today
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:43
Israel's Chief of Staff reports 'preparing for an offensive in the north'
2
Lebanon News
13:23
ISF arrests six individuals, including notorious minors on TikTok, after reports of sexual assaults
Lebanon News
13:23
ISF arrests six individuals, including notorious minors on TikTok, after reports of sexual assaults
3
Lebanon News
05:13
Bechara Asmar to LBCI: Progress hindered in securing rights for Lebanese workers
Lebanon News
05:13
Bechara Asmar to LBCI: Progress hindered in securing rights for Lebanese workers
4
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI
5
Breaking Headlines
10:27
War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops
Breaking Headlines
10:27
War casualty update: Israeli army reports 3,330 injuries, 1,602 during ground ops
6
Lebanon News
07:33
Hankach discusses Syrian refugee crisis with Chairman of Cypriot Parliamentary Committee on Foreign and European Affairs
Lebanon News
07:33
Hankach discusses Syrian refugee crisis with Chairman of Cypriot Parliamentary Committee on Foreign and European Affairs
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese-European Agreement on Syrian Refugees to be Announced Thursday
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Lives Lost: The Gas Leak Disaster at Pizza Secrets
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Lives Lost: The Gas Leak Disaster at Pizza Secrets
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More