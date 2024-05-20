Kyiv: Ukraine controls 60% of Kharkiv border town after Russian raids

World News
2024-05-20 | 10:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kyiv: Ukraine controls 60% of Kharkiv border town after Russian raids
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kyiv: Ukraine controls 60% of Kharkiv border town after Russian raids

Ukrainian troops still control about 60% of Vovchansk and are fighting house-to-house to defend the border town in northeastern Kharkiv region from Russian attacks, officials said in the most detailed public assessment of the battle to date.

Capturing Vovchansk would be Moscow's most significant gain since it opened a new front in the northern part of Kharkiv region earlier this month, stretching Kyiv's forces in the third year of the full-scale invasion.

"The enemy continues to try, especially inside Vovchansk, to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the town," Kharkiv region's deputy governor Roman Semenukha said on national television on Monday.

"About 60% of the town is controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, meaning that the assaults do not stop," he added.

The region's governor, Oleh Syniehubov, said the front line now runs along the Vovcha river which cuts through the town.

"Our soldiers are trying to defend the town house by house, street by street," Syniehubov said. "The enemy's plan to quickly capture the north of the region failed," he added on national television.

Vovchansk's police chief said last week that Russian forces had taken positions in the town and called the situation "extremely difficult".

Russia's push in Kharkiv region with assaults in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyptsi forced Ukraine to send in reinforcements - stretching its troops along the more than 1,000-km (600-mile) frontline in the east and south.



Reuters
 

World News

Kyiv

Ukraine

Kharkiv

Border

Town

Russia

Raids

LBCI Next
Taiwan's new President calls on China to 'stop political and military intimidation'
Here are some reactions to the crash of Iran's president's helicopter: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-12

Russia declares control over four new towns in Kharkiv, Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-05-10

Ukraine evacuates residents from border towns in Kharkiv

LBCI
World News
2024-05-16

Ukraine says it halted Russian 'advancement' in 'certain areas' of Kharkiv

LBCI
World News
2024-05-13

Ukrainian official: Russia widens Kharkiv front in Ukraine with small assault groups

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

After the death of Iran's President: A nation prepares for transition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Iran's aviation crisis: A history of sanctions and old aircraft

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Iranian President among victims of helicopter crash: Details on the accident

LBCI
World News
09:12

Putin calls interim president, stresses Russia's strong ties with Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-29

Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-01-28

UN vows to hold to account employees involved in 'acts of terror,' urges UNRWA funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-09

Israeli warplanes fly over Beirut

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05

Israel approves reopening of Erez crossing into Gaza, use of Ashdod port for aid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Lebanon expresses concern over Iranian president's helicopter accident: MoFA

LBCI
Middle East News
15:46

Precise location of President Raisi's helicopter determined, reports IRGC

LBCI
World News
14:54

Here are some reactions to the crash of Iran's president's helicopter: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
00:22

Mehr News Agency: Iranian President, FM, and accompanying delegation die in helicopter crash

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Hezbollah mourns Raisi, describes him as 'protector of resistance movements'

LBCI
Middle East News
01:02

After the death of Iran's President while in office: What happens next?

LBCI
Middle East News
00:03

Iranian Official to Reuters: Iranian President and Foreign Minister die in helicopter accident

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More