Iranian President among victims of helicopter crash: Details on the accident

Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Despite prayers and hopes of the Iranian people, the search for the Iranian helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other senior officials concluded with the discovery of their bodies.



The Iranian Red Crescent transferred the remains from the crash site to Tabriz.



The search operation lasted 13 hours, involving over 70 Iranian rescue teams equipped with drones and specialized dogs.



The efforts were supported by a Turkish Akinci drone and a Cougar helicopter with night vision technology provided by the Turkish Defense Ministry.



Additionally, a Russian rescue team joined the search using a BO-105 helicopter.



Around 5 AM on Monday, Iranian state television reported that the Turkish drone had located the crash site, and Iranian rescue teams immediately headed to the coordinates. By daylight, the wreckage was found, confirming the tragic deaths of all passengers on board.



So, how did the journey begin?



The incident began on Sunday afternoon when three helicopters departed from the Iran-Azerbaijan border following the inauguration of the Qiz Qalasi Dam.



President Raisi, Foreign Minister Abdollahian, and other high-ranking officials were aboard one helicopter, while the other two carried additional delegation members, including the Ministers of Roads and Energy.



The latter helicopters safely reached Tabriz, but the president's helicopter did not. Reports soon emerged of an accident in the mountainous and forested region of Jolfa.



Initial reports from state media described the incident as a "hard landing." As night fell, worsening weather conditions, including rain turning to snow, complicated the search efforts.



However, the rescue mission continued through the night, capturing the world's attention.



The crash resulted in the tragic deaths of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Abdollahian, and seven others. Their bodies were transported to Tabriz and then to Tehran for a farewell ceremony, after which they will be laid to rest in their respective hometowns, such as Mashhad, Raisi's birthplace.



The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic declared five days of national mourning for the victims of one of the deadliest aviation disasters in Iran's history, marked by recurring air tragedies in the sanctions-hit nation.