US Military Intercepts Explosive-laden Drones Launched from Yemen: (CENTCOM)

World News
2023-11-23 | 01:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Military Intercepts Explosive-laden Drones Launched from Yemen: (CENTCOM)
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US Military Intercepts Explosive-laden Drones Launched from Yemen: (CENTCOM)

The Pentagon announced that a US destroyer intercepted multiple explosive-laden drones on Thursday while sailing in the Red Sea. The drones were launched from areas controlled by Houthi rebels loyal to Iran in Yemen.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated in an Arabic-language post on the "X" platform that on Thursday morning, the guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner successfully downed several one-way attack drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

It further mentioned that the drones were intercepted while the US warship USS Thomas Hudner was on patrol in the Red Sea. The ship and its crew did not suffer any damage or injuries.
 
 
AFP

World News

US

Pentagon

Yemen

LBCI Next
Search operations target Hamas supporters in Germany
Uruguay, China upgrade level of ties with Uruguayan President’s visit to Beijing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-08

Houthis Confirm Downing of US Drone off the Coast of Yemen

LBCI
World News
2023-11-06

Pentagon: US submarine in the Middle East aimed at "deterrence"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28

Mysterious drones and missiles: Recent incidents raise questions in Israel, Egypt, and Yemen

LBCI
World News
2023-10-19

Pentagon: The interception of missiles and drones from Yemen “possibly” directed toward Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:40

Search operations target Hamas supporters in Germany

LBCI
World News
14:46

Uruguay, China upgrade level of ties with Uruguayan President’s visit to Beijing

LBCI
World News
14:04

Poland, Czech Republic extend border controls with Slovakia

LBCI
World News
12:40

Finland to close all its border crossings with Russia except one

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-20

Lebanon's emergency preparedness amid southern border tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21

Mounting tensions: Updates about Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon with growing death toll

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05

A change in Lebanese bureaucracy: The Ministry of Labor's digital transformation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Ceasefire in Gaza may extend to Southern Lebanon: LBCI Sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:08

Five Hezbollah members, including son of Parliamentary Bloc Leader, killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Journalistic martyrdom: Farah Omar's lasting impact on Machgharah

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

LBCI sources: Military surveillance preceded the five martyrs' targeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Blinken marks Lebanese Independence Day: US pledges continued support for Lebanon's prosperity, security

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

Hezbollah strikes Birket Richa, Jal al-Alam with precision weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Abdollahian: Resistance in Gaza demonstrated the setbacks faced by the United States and Israel in the eyes of global public opinion

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Samir Geagea: Majority of residents reject Hezbollah's methods in border villages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More