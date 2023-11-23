News
US Military Intercepts Explosive-laden Drones Launched from Yemen: (CENTCOM)
World News
2023-11-23 | 01:37
US Military Intercepts Explosive-laden Drones Launched from Yemen: (CENTCOM)
The Pentagon announced that a US destroyer intercepted multiple explosive-laden drones on Thursday while sailing in the Red Sea. The drones were launched from areas controlled by Houthi rebels loyal to Iran in Yemen.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated in an Arabic-language post on the "X" platform that on Thursday morning, the guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner successfully downed several one-way attack drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.
It further mentioned that the drones were intercepted while the US warship USS Thomas Hudner was on patrol in the Red Sea. The ship and its crew did not suffer any damage or injuries.
AFP
World News
US
Pentagon
Yemen
World News
2023-11-08
World News
2023-11-06
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28
World News
2023-10-19
World News
03:40
World News
14:46
World News
14:04
World News
12:40
SUBSCRIBE
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-20
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-21
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
Sports News
2023-08-31
Sports News
2023-08-29
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Lebanon News
06:44
Lebanon News
18:08
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Lebanon News
04:00
Lebanon News
10:06
Lebanon News
03:26
Lebanon News
06:33
Lebanon News
08:27
