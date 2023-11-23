US Military Intercepts Explosive-laden Drones Launched from Yemen: (CENTCOM)

The Pentagon announced that a US destroyer intercepted multiple explosive-laden drones on Thursday while sailing in the Red Sea. The drones were launched from areas controlled by Houthi rebels loyal to Iran in Yemen.



The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated in an Arabic-language post on the "X" platform that on Thursday morning, the guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner successfully downed several one-way attack drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.



It further mentioned that the drones were intercepted while the US warship USS Thomas Hudner was on patrol in the Red Sea. The ship and its crew did not suffer any damage or injuries.

AFP